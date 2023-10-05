Nailers Sign Phil Beaulieu

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce their 18th player signing of the 2023 offseason. Wheeling has signed defenseman Phi Beaulieu to an ECHL contract.

Beaulieu, 28, was originally acquired by the Nailers in June to complete a future considerations trade with the Worcester Railers. Phil will be entering his fourth professional season, after spending the majority of his first three years in the ECHL with Worcester and the Allen Americans. One of the blueliner's biggest strengths is his offensive game, and in 2021-22, he led Allen in scoring by defensemen with eight goals, 30 assists, and 38 points in 61 games. Over the course of his ECHL career, Beaulieu has amassed 13 goals, 65 assists, and 78 points in 141 games. He also appeared in one AHL contest with the AHL's Iowa Wild as a rookie in 2020-21. Additionally, Phil reached the playoffs in both of his seasons with the Americans.

"Phil has done a great job of producing offense from the blueline in this league," said Nailers Head Coach Derek Army. "He has experience playing in key games for good teams, and we are looking forward to seeing him elevate our defense this season."

Prior to turning pro, the Duluth, Minnesota native attended Northern Michigan University for four years. Phil earned lots of accolades with the Wildcats, as he was a Second-Team All-American and All-WCHA Second Team member as a sophomore, WCHA Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-WCHA as a junior, and a nominee for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award during his senior year, when he was the team's captain. Beaulieu was Northern Michigan's top defensive scorer in three of his four seasons, as he finished with 26 goals, 95 assists, and 121 points in 158 games. His most productive year was his sophomore season, when he racked up 11 goals, 31 assists, and 42 points in 43 games.

Phil Beaulieu and the Wheeling Nailers will open the 2023-24 season on the road against the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday, October 21st. The team's home opener is Saturday, November 4th against the Reading Royals at 7:10. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2023-24 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

