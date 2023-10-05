Royals Sign 6'3" Defenseman Adam Brubacher for 2023-24 Season

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced on Thursday that defenseman Adam Brubacher has signed with the club for the 2023-24 season.

"I'm extremely excited to sign with the Royals for this upcoming season," Brubacher said. "I can't wait to get the year started with our group in Reading!"

Brubacher, 27, signs with the Royals for his fourth professional season. The Elmira, Ontario, Canada native joins the club after three seasons between the American Hockey League and ECHL. Across 99 professional career games, Brubacher has registered 53 points (14g, 39a) and 50 penalty minutes.

The 6'3", 203-pound, left-shot defenseman began his professional career with the Manitoba Moose in the 2020-21 season. With the Moose, Brubacher recorded two goals in seven games, scoring his first professional career goal in his second game with the club.

In 2021-22, Brubacher played 20 games for the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL before making his ECHL debut with the Fort Wayne Komets on March 25, 2022. The following season, he set single season career-highs in goals (10), points (41) and penalty minutes (40) in 49 games with the Komets and 10 with the Bakersfield Condors in the AHL.

Additionally, Brubacher attended the Detroit Red Wings 2021 training camp and registered an assist and two penalty minutes in the club's Prospect Series.

Prior to his professional career, Brubacher played four seasons for Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T) in the NCAA. He totaled 26 goals and 106 points in 148 NCAA career games. Brubacher was selected as the NCAA (AHA) Rookie of the Year in 2016-17, and served as the Tigers' Team Captain for his senior season (2019-20). Before attending R.I.T., Brubacher played in the British Columbia Hockey League for the Prince George Bruce Kings and Powell River Kings.

Coach Quote:

"Adam was one of the best all around defensemen at our level last season. His ability to defend and generate offense will be a great addition to our team. We're looking forward to working with Adam for the 23/24 season." - Head Coach James Henry.

2023-24 roster:

Forwards (11): Solag Bakich, Alec Butcher, Tyson Fawcett, Brendan Hoffmann, Spencer Kennedy, Austin Master, Mason McCarty, Yvan Mongo, Kyle Olson, Devon Paliani, Shane Sellar

Defensemen (4): Adam Brubacher, Mike Chen, Tyler Heidt, Trevor Thurston

Goaltenders (1): Jacob Kucharski

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

