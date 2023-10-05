KC Mavericks Open Training Camp on Monday

October 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO. - Monday, October 9 marks the start of the 15th season of professional hockey for the Kansas City Mavericks as they begin training camp at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Mo. The Mavericks are looking to build on last year's success after making their first postseason appearance in four seasons. Kansas City has increased its win total from the previous year in each of the last three seasons.

The 2023-24 season marks the second season of the Mavericks affiliation with the NHL's Seattle Kraken and AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The relationship saw immediate dividends for the Mavericks in year one, with Mavericks players spending a combined 448 days in the AHL as a part of 17 individual call-ups. Mavericks skaters and goaltenders played in a combined 86 regular season and postseason games with Coachella Valley in 2022-23.

A big year awaits General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had, who enters the campaign three victories shy of 100 for his head coaching career. Additionally, O'Had is 24 wins from becoming the winningest ECHL head coach in franchise history.

The 2023-24 edition of the Mavericks sees the return of eight players from last season's ECHL roster, accounting for 250 games played and 107 points.

Below is a breakdown of the Mavericks training camp schedule. All training camp and regular season practices are open to the media and the public and will take place at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Mavericks Training Camp practice schedule

Monday, October 9 1:30 PM

Tuesday, October 10 10:30 AM

Wednesday, October 11 10:30 AM

Thursday, October 12 10:30 AM

Friday, October 13 10:30 AM

Saturday, October 14 10:00 AM

Sunday, October 15 No Practice

Monday, October 16 10:30 AM

Tuesday, October 17 10:30 AM

Sports Radio 810 WHB Coaches Show at Chicken N Pickle in Overland Park, 7:00 PM

Wednesday, October 18 No Practice

Season Kickoff Party at Johnny's Tavern in Blue Springs, Mo., 7:00 PM

Thursday, October 19 10:30 AM

*times subject to change*

The Mavericks open their 15th season of professional hockey on Friday, October 20 at Wichita. The team's home opener is the following night, October 21 at 6:05 PM at Cable Dahmer Arena. Single-game and multi-game ticket plans are still available. Call 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.