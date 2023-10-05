K-Wings Add Forward Brent Raedeke & Goaltender Trevor Babin

October 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Thursday that veteran forward Brent Raedeke and rookie goaltender Trevor Babin have been signed ahead of 2023-24 Training Camp.

Raedeke, 33, returns to North America after spending the last ten seasons competing in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL). The Regina, SK-born forward played for Iserlohn from 2012 thru 2015 and again from 2020 thru 2023. He registered three goals, eleven assists, and 26 PIMs for the Roosters in 2022-23.

"Brent Raedeke brings a wealth of experience from some of the highest levels of hockey," said Joel Martin, Kalamazoo Wings director of hockey operations and head coach. "He will be a great leader for our young players to learn from."

Raedeke's teams qualified for the playoffs during seven of his ten years abroad. The 6-foot, 201-pounder totaled seven goals and six assists across 41 playoff games from 2014 thru 2021 and won the DEL championship with Adler Mannheim in 2018-19.

"Playing overseas these past years has been an amazing experience," Raedeke said. "I'm looking forward to joining the boys in camp and seeing where it takes me."

Prior to his decade in Germany, Raedeke suited up in 171 AHL contests for the Grand Rapids Griffins. The lefty shot amassed 22 goals, 21 assists, and 93 PIMs for the Griffins from 2008 thru 2013. Raedeke's ECHL debut came with the Toledo Walleye in 2012-13, playing in two games and scoring a goal.

Babin, 24, will make his professional debut with Kalamazoo this season. The righthand-catching netminder spent 2022-23 with the FPHL's Motor City Rockers, posting a 20-12-0 (3.15 GAA, .915 SV%) record in 37 appearances. Babin also started one game at the SPHL level for Knoxville last season.

"Trevor Babin is a competitor in the net," Martin said. "He's looking for an opportunity to play at the highest level possible."

The six-foot one-inch, 176-pound netminder is a two-time (2019, 2020) GMHL All-Star and one-time GMHL Goalie of the Year (2019). The former Bradford goaltender started 89 games for the Rattlers from 2017 thru 2020, going 65-20-0 with a 3.14 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. Additionally, Babin won 17 GMHL playoff starts with Bradford.

"I've been training all summer for this opportunity," Babin said. "Looking to come in and play strong to make a great impression on the team and fanbase."

The K-Wings continue rounding out their roster this summer ahead of Training Camp in October. Kalamazoo's 'Home Opener' kicks off the 2023-24 regular season on Saturday, October 21 versus Toledo Walleye at 7:00 p.m. EST at Wings Event Center.

