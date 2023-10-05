Defenseman Seamus Donohue Signs with Steelheads

October 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that the club has signed defenseman Seamus Donohue to an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season.

Donohue, 27, enters his second professional season, first with Idaho, after spending last season in Finland with SaiPa (Liiga) where he tallied 15 points (2G, 13A) in 59 games. The 6-foot, 190lb defender appeared in seven ECHL games with the South Carolina Stingrays recording five assists following his collegiate career.

Prior to professional hockey, the North Oaks, MN native played the final two years of his college career at St. Cloud State from 2020-22 appearing in 66 games registering 25 points (2G, 23A) helping lead the Huskies to the National Championship Game in 2021. He spent his first three seasons at Michigan Tech from 2017-20 appearing in 113 of a possible 117 games, only not playing four games as a freshman. He led the Huskies defensive core in scoring during his sophomore season and was named the team's most outstanding defensive player. He helped lead Michigan Tech to the 2018 WCHA Championship.

In five college seasons from 2017-22 he accumulated 80 points (9G, 71A) in 183 career games. He served as an Assistant Captain for Michigan Tech during the 2019-20 campaign and was a two-time Assistant Captain with St. Cloud State.

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

