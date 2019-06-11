Thunder and Curve Set Make-Up Dates for July

June 11, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Trenton Thunder News Release





The Thunder and Altoona Curve have set make-up dates for their rained out games during the May 28-30 series at ARM & HAMMER Park.

Slated for a doubleheader on Thursday, May 30, the Thunder and Curve suspended game one of the doubleheader in the top of the third inning with Altoona leading 6-0 due to rain.

The suspended game will be picked up on Tuesday, July 30 beginning at 5:00pm and will be played to the scheduled seven innings. Following the game, the teams will play a seven-inning game approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one.

Tuesday, July 30 at ARM & HAMMER Park features an Aaron Judge Bobblehead giveaway, presented by Northfield Bank, to the first 1,500 fans, ages 14 and older. Gates will open for the suspended doubleheader at the normally scheduled times: 5:30pm for early entry ticket holders and 6:00pm for all fans.

The second game to be made up will be played on Thursday, August 1 beginning at 5:00pm with a pair of seven-inning games. Gates will open for all fans at 4:00pm. Following Thursday's doubleheader, all fans will enjoy a post-game fireworks spectacular, presented by NJEA.

For tickets and the latest information on Thunder baseball visit www.TrentonThunder.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2019

Thunder and Curve Set Make-Up Dates for July - Trenton Thunder

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.