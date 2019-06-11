Harrisburg Senators Game Information and Starting Lineup at Richmond

June 11, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





Harrisburg Senators (38-24) vs. Richmond Flying Squirrels (22-38)

RH Jackson Tetreault (2-2, 4.67) vs. RH Alfred Gutierrez (3-2, 4.10)

Game 63 - Tuesday, June 11 @ 6:35 p.m. - The Diamond

Senators starting lineup:

Hunter Jones, CF

Luis Garcia, SS

Austin Davidson, 1B

Chuck Taylor, LF

Tres Barrera, C

Ian Sagdal, 3B

Dante Bichette, Jr., 2B

Rhett Wiseman, RF

Jackson Tetreault, P

LAST GAME

The Senators dropped the final game of their three-game series with Reading 5-4 in 10 innings on Sunday in Reading. Harrisburg led 4-2 into the bottom of the ninth when Reading scored twice on a two-out two run home run to tie the game. The Senators failed to score the free runner in the 10th and Reading did, on a two-out single, to walk off the Senators. It was the Sens second walk off loss this season.

CAPITAL BEAT

The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels meet for the first time this season tonight at The Diamond in Richmond. This is the first of five meetings between the teams. The next three are at FNB Field.

Tonight is the Sens first divisional game after 16 consecutive games against the Eastern Division.

The Senators are 4-12 since May 1st on the road. They haven't won a road series since sweeping three from Altoona in mid-April.

PLAYOFF CHASE

The Senators can clinch the first half division championship this evening, but they need help to do it. The Sens need a win plus an Erie loss and an Altoona loss to clinch. The elimination numbers are: Erie and Altoona #2 (combination of Sens wins + their losses) and Akron #1.

Harrisburg hasn't played in the postseason since 2013 and hasn't won the league championship since 1999.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS

The Senators send RH Jackson Tetreault to the mound. Activated from the IL today, he had been out of action since taking a line drive off his right arm 5/28 vs. New Hampshire.

Richmond sends RH Alfred Gutierrez to the hill tonight. He's just 23-years-old but began his pro career in 2012 with the Tigers organization. He's 3-2, 4.10 in 11 starts for Richmond. He pitched in Erie last year going 2-3, 6.09 in 7 starts.

RICHMOND

They're 22-38 and in last place in the Western Division, trailing Harrisburg by 15.0 games.

Richmond is 4-6 in their past 10 games and 9-20 at home. Their home record is the worst in the league.

In June they're hitting .224 with 5HR and 43 Runs in 10 games. On the hill they have a 3.66 ERA.

Richmond has four MLB.com Top 30 prospects on their active roster. They're led by #15 RHP Melvin Adon.

SENATORS ROSTER MAKEUP

The Sens have used 42 players this season. They've averaged using 55 players per season for the past 10 seasons. The roster has evolved from having 11 Double-A rookies to start the season to now there are 10 on the active roster. There are 15 players that have played in the Nats organization their entire career and 4 players with big league experience. Of the 25 active players, 18 were in the Nats organization last year.

FILIBUSTERS

Harrisburg is 4-4 in a stretch of 15 straight NL games with only 6 of the 15 at home.

The Sens finished May 13-16, .224 17HR 103r and a 4.03 ERA. In April they were 21-4, .250 28HR 110r and a 2.66 ERA. In June they're 4-4, .287 8HR 40RS and a 4.20 ERA.

