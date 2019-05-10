Threshers Military & Veterans Appreciation Night Is June 1st

May 10, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Clearwater Threshers News Release





Clearwater Threshers Veterans and Military Appreciation Night presented by The Law Offices of Lucas & Magazine is Saturday, June 1, at Spectrum Field. Arrive early as the first 1,000 guests receive a Hometown Heroes Military Baseball Card Set, then stay after for a huge post-game fireworks show!

All branches will be represented and honored throughout the event. Players and field staff will be wearing special camouflage jerseys, available in the silent auction. Don't miss the parachute jumpers pregame, the swearing-in ceremony, military vehicles on-site and info booths and interactive displays on the concourse.

A portion of every ticket sold benefits the Stano Foundation and Haley House Fund. All current and former service members may purchase $6 Field Box or $15 Hot Corner Café AYCE tickets at the box office.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game vs the Dunedin Blue Jays on Saturday, June 1. Visit or call the BayCare Box Office at 727-467-4457.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.