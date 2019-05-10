Never Stop Believin' Concert, Beach Dogs Night, and Cooler Giveaway on May 31st

The Clearwater Beach Dogs take the field on Friday, May 31st! Join Clearwater players and staff wearing your Beach Dogs gear. The Beach Dogs are the alternate identity of the Threshers and made their debut on "What Could Have Been Night" in 2018.

Enjoy 50-cent hot dogs from the concession stands on Beach Dogs Fridays!

Arrive early for a Threshers Cooler Bag Giveaway by Coors Light (first 1,000 21+). Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. game with the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Stay after the game for a rocking concert by the ultimate Journey Tribute Band - Never Stop Believin', part of the Threshers Summer concert series presented by Sam '76.

Friday nights at Spectrum Field are Tampa Bay Times Family Fridays. Check the Thursday Weekend and Friday regional sections of the paper for the Family Pack coupon. For $16, receive 2 box seats, 2 hot dogs, 2 chips, and 2 soft drinks! (Redeemable only at the BayCare Box Office at Spectrum Field with coupon.)

Call the BayCare Box Office at Spectrum Field at 727-467-4457 or click ThreshersBaseball.com for tickets.

