Florida's First Inning Flurry Beaches Hammerheads, 9-3

May 10, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Florida Fire Frogs News Release





JUPITER, FL: A massive eight-run first inning, headlined by Riley Unroe's grand slam, steered the Florida Fire Frogs to a 9-3 triumph and a series win versus the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday evening at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

The first eight Fire Frog batters of the game recorded hits off LHP Will Stewart. Greyson Jenista, Rusber Estrada, Brett Langhorne, and Jordan Rodgers picked up RBIs to place Florida in the lead, 4-0.

Two batters later, Riley Unroe, who had been thrown out earlier in the frame trying to score the first run, blasted a liner over the wall in left for the Fire Frogs' first grand slam of the season. It was his third long ball of the season to date.

Unroe advanced his team-best hitting streak to 10 and his on-base streak to 19, going 2-5 on the evening while also becoming the second Fire Frog to knock in four runs in one game.

Jenista was brought in by a Langhorne groundout in the second to bump Florida's lead to 9-0. The former 2nd Round pick from Wichita State reached base three times, going 2-5 with a pair of runs scored.

All things considered, Stewart (1-3) settled in nicely for the Hammerheads. He gave up 11 hits and eight earned runs but retired 13 of the last 14 men he faced to grind his way through 5 and 2/3's innings.

RHP Jasseel De La Cruz (2-1) set a new career-high by tossing seven frames. He surrendered seven hits, three runs, two walks, and fanned seven batters. His only blemish came in the fifth, when Riley Mahan and Lazaro Alonso produced run-scoring singles to trim the lead to 9-3.

Alonso went 3-5 with a double and two RBIs, continuing his recent tear at the plate.

RHP Keith Weisenberg and RHP Walter Borkovich each yielded two base runners in their innings of work but didn't allow a run.

NEXT UP: The Fire Frogs now set their sights on a series sweep in Jupiter on Saturday night. The Hammerheads send RHP Jordan Holloway (2-1, 2.29) up against Florida's LHP Hayden Deal (2-2, 1.29). First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2019

