Marauders and Cardinals Postponed

Bradenton, Fla. - Tonight's regularly scheduled game between the Bradenton Marauders and the Palm Beach Cardinals was postponed at LECOM Park. The Marauders won the resumption of Thursday night's game 5-1, however the regularly scheduled game never began due to forecasts for continuing rainfall across the region. The postponed game will be played as part of a doubleheader starting at 5:00 on Saturday, May 11. Both games will be seven innings in length. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m.

Tickets to Thursday night's suspended game or Friday night's postponed game can be exchanged at the LECOM Park box office for a ticket to Saturday's doubleheader or for any other future 2019 Bradenton Marauders home game. Exchanges must be made at the box office and can be completed any time the box office is open.

