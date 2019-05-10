Miracle Trail Tarpons 5-2 in Fifth Inning; Game Suspended

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Lewin Diaz and Ryan Costello homered for the Miracle in consecutive innings on Friday afternoon at Hammond Stadium, but heavy rain forced the game to be suspended in the fifth inning with the Miracle trailing the Tampa Tarpons, 5-2.

The suspended game will continue on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in the bottom of the fifth inning. When play resumes, the Miracle will have a runner at second and two outs.

Tampa scored an unearned run in the second before adding three runs in the fourth to grab a 4-0 lead.

Diaz's blast in the bottom of the fourth inning came on an 0-2 pitch. The Miracle first baseman has now homered three times over his last seven games.

After Miracle pitching yielded a run in the top of the fifth to fall behind 5-1, Costello answered in the bottom of the inning with a home run to right. Akil Baddoo followed with a fly out to deep center before Royce Lewis singled to left. After Trevor Larnach bounced back to the mound for the second out of the inning, the umpires stopped play.

Thursday night's series opener was postponed due to rain and was slated to follow game one of Friday's doubleheader. That game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader next month when the Miracle visit Tampa for the final series of the first half.

After finishing the suspended game, the teams will play Saturday's regularly scheduled game at 5:00 p.m. The game will be seven innings.

