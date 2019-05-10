Dunedin Looks to Even Series against the Threshers Tonight in Clearwater

May 10, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





Dunedin, FL. - Dunedin and Clearwater are set to play game two of a three game series. It's the sixth of 16 matchups between the two division rivals in 2019. The Blue Jays took three of four on opening weekend from the Threshers (4/4-7). Additionally, tonight's game marks the second tilt of a seven game, eight day homestand that includes a league wide off-day on Sunday for Mother's Day. The Blue Jays check in having won eight of their last 14.

NEWS AND NOTES:

- GAME ONE LOSS: Last night, Dunedin dropped game one of the three game set to Clearwater 5-2 at Jack Russell Memorial Stadium. Dunedin struck first in the bottom of the fourth on Alejandro Kirk's RBI double. In the top of the sixth, Clearwater tied and took the lead highlighted by a two run double off the bat of Ben Aklinski. Nick Maton drove in a run for the Threshers with a single in the seventh to extend the Clearwater lead to 3-1. Luis De Los Santos drilled a homer over the wall in left to pull Dunedin to within one in the bottom of the eighth. Clearwater pushed across two more runs in the top of the ninth as insurance when Matt Vierling ripped a two run double over the head of CF Cal Stevenson to pad the lead to 5-2. LHP Jonathan Hennigan secured with the victory with a save in the ninth.

- THRASHING THE THRESHERS: Coming into play tonight, the Blue Jays lead the season series 3-2 over Clearwater and have won eight of the last 12 dating back to July 12th of 2018. Dating back to 2015, the D-Jays have won three straight season series and have posted a 33-26 record over that time frame against the Threshers.

- DOMINATING ON THE HILL: Dunedin's pitching staff as a whole has held opponents to three runs or less in 9 of their last 13 games. Overall, the Blue Jays check in with the 2nd lowest in the Florida State League and fifth in in all of professional baseball with a 2.65 ERA as a staff. The starters (Pearson, Castillo, Allgeyer, Larkins, Dillon, Spraker) have set the tone in the early portions of games. Through the first 32 games of 2019, the staff has posted a 14-6, 2.15 ERA, (39 ER, 163.2 Inn), while striking out 162.

Florida State League Stories from May 10, 2019

