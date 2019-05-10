Blue Jays Offense Held in Check in Loss

CLEARWATER, FL. - Dunedin fell to Clearwater by the final of 5-2 in game one of a three game series. In the first three innings both teams were only able to combine for three hits. The Threshers threatened in the 2nd inning beginning with a double from Nick Maton down the left field line. One batter later, Jake Scheiner singled up the middle to Cal Stevenson with Nick Maton heading for home. It appeared as though Stevenson would not have a chance to get the runner at home, but a missile to home cut down Nick Maton by a step to keep the game tied at one. Cal Stevenson didn't stop there as the next ball put in play landed in front of him, and he came up firing to second after Jake Scheiner took a long turn around second. The throw beat Scheiner back to the bag for Stevenson's second assist of the inning and fifth on the year from the outfield.

Maximo Castillo was a little wild to begin the game as he walked four total batters in his five innings, but he was able to get outs when he needed. He struck out three in the game and gave up just four hits allowing no runs.

Dunedin came alive in the 4th inning of a 0-0 game once Ryan Noda walked. Alejandro Kirk laced a double opposite field down the right field line. The right fielder had trouble getting a hold of the ball as it rolled into foul territory. Ryan Noda sprinted to the plate for the first run of the game, while Kirk tried to leg out his first triple of the season. The run may have scored, but Kirk was unfortunately thrown out at third base for the second out of the inning.

Kyle Weatherly came in relief in the 6th inning for the Blue Jays to try and preserve the lead given to Maximo Castillo. After giving up a couple of base hits in the inning, Weatherly walked Daniel Brito with two outs in the inning. The next batter Ben Aklinski took a fastball to right-center field for a 2-1 lead.

Connor Law took over the next inning to try and keep the lead at one for Duendin. Three straight singles saw the lead go to 3-1, but the damage was limited as Law forced Jake Scheiner to ground into a double play to end the inning. The Blue Jays were able to answer back in the 8th to stay within striking distance off of a Luis De Los Santos solo blast to left field for his first home run of the season. Law came back out for the 9th inning of the one run game to shut the door on the Threshers, but a Matt Vierling double to right-center field would add the insurance runs and put the game out of reach for the Blue Jays 5-2.

The Blue Jays look to try and find their hitting groove again as they have only managed four runs in the past three contests. LHP Nick Allgeyer takes the mound tomorrow for Dunedin with a 1.38 ERA.

