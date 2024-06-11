Three-Time All-Star Napheesa Collier Selected to 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL - USA Basketball today announced that Lynx forward Napheesa Collier was among the 12 players selected to the final USA Basketball Women's National Team roster that is set to compete at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. Collier will represent her country as an Olympian for the second time (Tokyo 2020), marking the seventh consecutive Olympics in which a Lynx player will be showcased on the final U.S. Olympic Women's Basketball Team roster: Sylvia Fowles (2016, 2020), Seimone Augustus (2008, 2012, 2016), Maya Moore (2012, 2016), Lindsay Whalen (2012, 2016) and Katie Smith (2000, 2004). Collier will join Minnesota's Head Coach and President of Basketball Operations Cheryl Reeve, as she continues in her role as the 2021-24 USA Basketball Women's National Team Head Coach.

As a member of the 12-player roster for the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament that took place in Antwerp, Belgium this past February, Collier helped the USA Women's National Team to a first-place finish after victories over Belgium, Nigeria and Senegal. Among all players in the tournament, Collier ranked second in scoring (19.0 points) and first in field goal shooting (.615) while tallying 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.7 steals in 23.5 minutes. Her best performance came against Belgium where she ended with 23 points on 8-of-13, seven rebounds and three steals, garnering her selection to the FIBA's "All-Star 5 of Antwerp" at the conclusion of the tournament. Collier was also a member of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team that compiled a 6-0 record en route to claiming the gold medal in Tokyo.

The St. Louis native is currently having her strongest career start in her sixth season, averaging 21.4 points (on 47.8% shooting), 11.4 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals through 11 games. She currently ranks third in rebounds, third in steals and fourth in points across the league and was named the WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played May 14 - May 19. Collier is one of three players in the WNBA this season to tally 20+ points and 10+ rebounds on four separate occasions, A'ja Wilson (7x; MR: June 7) and Breanna Stewart (4x; MR: June 6). Her most recent such performance came on June 7 where she ended with 20 points, 12 rebounds and six assists against the Phoenix Mercury. Collier is currently the only WNBA player this season to have 200+ points, 100+ rebounds, 35+ assists, 20+ steals and 15+ blocks.

The USA Women's National Team previously qualified for the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris following a 2022 World Cup gold medal finish. The American women will compete for their eighth consecutive - 10th overall - gold medal in this summer's games.

