Alyssa Thomas Selected to 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team Roster

June 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT - Today, the USA Basketball Women's Basketball Team Committee announced that the 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team roster that will compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will include Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas. This marks the first Olympic appearance of Thomas' career.

In addition to Thomas, the 2024 USA Women's National Team includes Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx), Kahleah Copper (Phoenix Mercury), Chelsea Gray (Las Vegas Aces), Brittney Griner (Phoenix Mercury), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Jewell Loyd (Seattle Storm), Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces), Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury), A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces) and Jackie Young (Las Vegas Aces).

"I am honored to be selected to the USA Basketball Women's National Team and I am excited to compete at my first Olympics this summer," said Thomas. "It's a dream come true to have the opportunity to wear the USA jersey and I am looking forward to playing alongside the best players in the world on the biggest stage."

The Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native most recently competed with the USA Basketball Women's National Team at the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgium in February 2024. She helped the team to a 3-0 record, averaging 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest. Thomas was also a member of the USA Women's 2022 World Cup winning team. During the gold-medal run, Thomas averaged 9.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals over eight games. She was named to the World Cup 2022 All-Second Team and was awarded the Best Defensive Player honor.

Thomas, a four-time WNBA All-Star, is currently enjoying her 11th season with the Connecticut Sun. The 6-2 forward has already picked up WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week (5/21) and Eastern Conference Player of the Month (May) honors, and has led the Sun to a league-best 10-1 record during the 2024 season. Thomas is the league's all-time leader in triple-doubles, both regular season (9) and postseason (3). She is also first all-time in assists, rebounds, free throws made, and games played in Connecticut Sun history.

The USA women are seeking their eighth straight and 10th overall Olympic gold medal. The team will open group play against Japan on July 29 (3:00 p.m. ET), followed by Belgium on Aug. 1 (3:00 p.m. ET) and Germany on Aug. 4 (11:15 a.m. ET). The U.S. has a combined 29-2 overall record against its Group C opponents. This is the second straight Olympics USA is grouped with Japan and marks the first time the U.S. will face Belgium and Germany at the Games.

Established in 2003, the Connecticut Sun is a professional women's basketball team in the Women's National Basketball Association that takes residence at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT. For additional information or to purchase season tickets, visit www.connecticutsun.com.

