Atlanta Dream Head Coach Tanisha Wright Named as a 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team Scout

June 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







Atlanta, Ga. - Atlanta Dream Head Coach Tanisha Wright will serve as a scout for the 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team at the 2024 Paris Olympic games, USA Basketball announced today.

The Women's National Team will pursue their eighth consecutive gold medal and tenth overall at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Curt Miller, head coach of the Los Angeles Sparks, will also assist as a scout for the national team. Wright and Miller join a staff of Head Coach Cheryl Reeve, and assistant coaches Kara Lawson, Joni Taylor and Mike Thibault.

"This is something as an athlete and now a coach you dream of your entire career," Wright said. "I'm excited to go and learn from some of the best athletes and coaches in the world and represent my country at the highest level."

Wright becomes the first Atlanta Dream head coach to represent USA Basketball in over a decade. Inaugural Dream Head Coach Marynell Meadows (2008-2012) was the first to do so, having served as an assistant in the 2012 London Olympic Games under Geno Auriemma.

Wright brings valuable USA Basketball experience to Paris, having served as a court coach for the Women's National Team at the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Antwerp, Belgium. The team achieved a perfect 3-0 record in group play at the tournament in February.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.