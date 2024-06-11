Curt Miller Announced as Scout for 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team

June 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

USA Basketball announced today the 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team, which will compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, set for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024. Sparks Head Coach Curt Miller will serve the team as a scout as the USA women are seeking their eighth straight- and 10th overall - Olympic gold medal.

The other scout serving alongside Miller is Atlanta Dream Head Coach Tanisha Wright. Both Miller and Wright have been court coaches for the USA Women's National Team training camps, and Miller was an assistant coach at the 2024 Olympic Qualifying Tournament and for the USA's college exhibition wins last fall. Miller also the served as a scout for the 2022 FIBA World Cup team who took home the gold medal.

Miller currently stands 11th all-time in WNBA wins with a 161-116 (.581) record, ranking third among active head coaches. Miller, in his second season as Sparks head coach, helmed the Connecticut Sun for seven seasons prior. The Pennsylvania native is a two-time WNBA Coach of the Year (2017 & 2021) and was named WNBA Executive of the Year in 2017. Miller served as women's basketball head coach at Bowling Green (2001-12) and Indiana (2012-14), also patrolling the Sparks bench as an assistant coach in 2015. In May 2024, Miller was inducted into the Mid-American Conference (MAC) Hall of Fame.

"It's an honor to serve on the Women's National Team this year in Paris," said Miller. "Having the opportunity to represent the USA and continue working with the best athletes in the world is something I don't take lightly, and I look forward to competing for a gold medal."

The USA women will hold training camp in Phoenix before competing against the WNBA All-Stars in the league's All-Star Game on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m. ET (ABC). The team will then travel to London to play the German Women's National Team at O2 Arena on July 23 at 3 p.m. ET (FS1) as part of the 2024 USA Basketball Showcase.

The American women open group play against Japan on July 29 (3:00 p.m. ET), followed by Belgium on Aug. 1 (3:00 p.m. ET) and Germany on Aug. 4 (11:15 a.m. ET). The U.S. has a combined 29-2 overall record against its Group C opponents. This is the second straight Olympics USA is grouped with Japan and marks the first time the U.S. will face Belgium and Germany at the Games.

