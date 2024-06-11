Breanna Stewart Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

June 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced today that forward Breanna Stewart has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played from Monday, June 3 to Sunday, June 9. The honor is the first for Stewart during the 2024 season, the 17th weekly honor of her career and the 57th all-time in Liberty history. Additionally, this marks just the fourth time in franchise history where a pair of Liberty teammates garnered consecutive Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors (Sabrina Ionescu - June 4, 2024).

Stewart led the Liberty to a perfect 4-0 week and clinched home court in the Commissioner's Cup championship game, recording averages of 21.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals in 37.1 minutes per game, while shooting 46.3% (31-67) from the field and 100% (20-20) from the free-throw line. In addition, the Liberty posted a +16.4 net rating with Stewart on the court.

In her first game of the week on June 4, Breanna posted a double-double with a game-high of 33 points (14-of-25 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free-throw line) and 14 rebounds to go along with three assists, one steal and one block in 38 minutes in an 88-75 victory over the Chicago Sky. She followed up that performance with a consecutive double-double on June 6, recording a game-high 25 points (8-of-17 from the field and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line) and 10 rebounds in addition to five assists and one block in 35 minutes in a 78-61 road win over the Atlanta Dream.

To close out the week, Stewart totaled 13 and 14 points, respectively, against Connecticut and Washington alongside seven boards in both contests to complete the five-game sweep of the Eastern Conference.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.