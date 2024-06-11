Breanna Stewart and Sabrina Ionescu Selected to 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team

June 11, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

NEW YORK - USA Basketball announced today that New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and guard Sabrina Ionescu have been named to the 2024 USA Basketball Women's National Team, which will compete at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Stewart, a two-time Olympic gold medalist at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, has averaged 18.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in 32.8 minutes per game during the 2024 Liberty season. The reigning 2023 WNBA MVP ranks fifth in defensive rebounds per game (7.5) and steals per game (3.2), as well as sixth in rebounds per game (9.4). Stewart leads the Liberty with seven double-doubles this season, which ranks third leaguewide. She also ranks third all-time in field goal percentage on Team USA (.733) in an Olympic tournament, following her performance at the Rio 2016 Summer Games.

Ionescu will make her Olympic team debut after being selected to join Team USA for the second time, following the 2022 World Cup in Sydney, which led the United States to qualify for the Paris Games. The two-time All-Star guard has averaged 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists in 32.5 minutes per game during the 2024 Liberty season. Ionescu ranks eighth in the WNBA in three-pointers made per game (2.5) and assists per game (5.5).

Stewart and Ionescu join four Liberty players named to Olympic rosters in franchise history - Tina Charles (USA, 2016), Rebecca Allen (Australia, 2020), Han Xu (China, 2020) and Marine Johannès (France, 2020). Additionally, Liberty head coach and three-time Olympic medalist, Sandy Brondello, will participate in her sixth career Olympic games with Australia and second as the Opals' head coach.

Team USA will hold training camp prior to facing Team WNBA at the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix on Saturday, July 20 at 8:30 p.m E.T. (ABC), which will serve as the send-off for the USA Basketball Women's National Team. The official All-Star roster for Team WNBA will be released on Tuesday, July 2 following the voting period.

