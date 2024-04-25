Three Sea Dogs Homer In 7-4 Win Over Yard Goats

Hartford, Connecticut - The Portland Sea Dogs (10-5) launched three homers in a 7-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (9-6) Wednesday night. Marcelo Mayer finished a triple shy of the cycle while Nick Yorke, and Nick Decker also homered. Wyatt Olds tallied his first win while Felix Cepeda earned his fourth save.

Mayer gave the Sea Dogs an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after demolishing his second homer of the season to right center field.

In the top of the third, Blaze Jordan singled to left field to bring home Mayer who reached with a single of his own. Kyle Teel worked a walk to put two on before Nick Yorke launched his second homer of the season to right center field. The three-run shot gave Portland a 5-0 lead.

Hartford countered in the bottom of the third when Yanquiel Fernandez hit a three-run homer to put the Yard Goats on the board. An RBI single from Zac Veen along with a throwing error by Mayer would allow another run to score and extend a 5-4 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Jordan hit hit fourth double of the season to left field to score Mayer and give Portland a two-run lead.

Nick Decker joined the home run party with a solo shot to right center field in the top of the eighth to record his second of the season.

With a pair of runners reaching with singles in the bottom of the ninth and the tying run at the plate, Cepeda held on to record his fourth save and propel the Sea Dogs to a 7-4 win.

RHP Wyatt Olds (1-1, 2.89 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.1 scoreless and hitless innings while walking two and striking out five. Felix Cepeda (4) earned the save after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing two hits while striking out two. The loss was issued to RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (0-2, 11.57 ERA) after pitching 4.0 innings allowing six runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to Dunkin' Park, tomorrow, April 25th, 2024 for game three of a six-game series with the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch for game three is slated for 7:10pm. LHP Helcris Olivarez (0-0, 4.76 ERA) will get the ball for Portland while Hartford will start LHP Carson Palmquist (2-0, 0.00 ERA).

