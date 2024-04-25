Palmquist Turns in a Quality Start as the Yard Goats Fall 3-2 to Portland

Hartford CT- Yard Goats starter Carson Palmquist pitched six innings and struck out seven, but the Portland Sea Dogs took the Thursday night game by the score of 3-2 at Dunkin' Park. Portland scored three runs in the first inning and cruised behind solid pitching to win for the second straight game. It was the first time in four starts that Palmquist has allowed a run. The Sea Dogs now hold a two-game lead over the Yard Goats for first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division. Alex Barger relieved Palmquist and pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth innings.

The Sea Dogs struck first as Eddison Paulino led off the first inning with a single and Nicky Yorke homered off Yard Goats starter Palmquist to make the score 2-0. Philip Sikes added an RBI single to bring the Sea Dogs lead to 3-0.

The Yard Goats bats found life in the sixth inning to bring the score to 3-2. After Sea Dogs reliever Ryan Zeferjahn walked Adael Amador and forced Sterlin Thompson to fly out, Bladmir Restituyo reached on an error to put runners on first and second with two outs. Yanquiel Fernandez singled to drive home Amador from second base. Braxton Fulford then singled to score Restituyo.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the Red Sox Affiliate, The Portland Sea Dogs Thursday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. RHP Jarrod Cande will start for the Yard Goats. RHP Hunter Dobbins will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free audacy app. The game will be streamed on MiLB TV.

