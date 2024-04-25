April 25, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







GOOD THINGS COME IN THREES The Portland Sea Dogs (10-5) launched three homers in a 7-4 win over the Hartford Yard Goats (9-6) Wednesday night. Marcelo Mayer finished a triple-shy of the cycle while Nick Yorke, and Nick Decker also homered. Wyatt Olds tallied his first win while Felix Cepeda earned his fourth save. Mayer gave the Sea Dogs an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after demolishing his second homer of the season to right center field. In the top of the third, Blaze Jordan singled to left field to bring home Mayer who reached with a single of his own. Kyle Teel worked a walk to put two on before Nick Yorke launched his second homer of the season to right center field. The three-run shot gave Portland a 5-0 lead. Hartford countered in the bottom of the third when Yanquiel Fernandez hit a three-run homer to put the Yard Goats on the board. An RBI single from Zac Veen along with a throwing error by Mayer would allow another run to score and extend a 5-4 lead. In the top of the fourth, Jordan hit hit fourth double of the season to left field to score Mayer and give Portland a two-run lead. Nick Decker joined the home run party with a solo shot to right center field in the top of the eighth to record his second of the season. With a pair of runners reaching with singles in the bottom of the ninth and the tying run at the plate, Cepeda held on to record his fourth save and propel the Sea Dogs to a 7-4 win.

LET'S GO LUGO Matthew Lugo was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for the week of April 15th-21st. Lugo drove in ten of Portland's 27 runs scored against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats last series. Lugo appeared in five games for the Sea Dogs hitting .438 (7-for-16) for the week with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three runs scored, and 10 RBI. He led the league in doubles (3), RBI (10), Slugging Percentage (.938), and OPS (1.509). He ranked second in the league in walks (five), third in average (.438), and third in OBP (.571). Lugo has hit safely in six straight games. On Wednesday night, Lugo broke a 2-2 tie in the eighth inning with a bases-loaded triple to give the Sea Dogs a 5-2 win over the Fisher Cats. One night later, on Thursday in a scoreless game in the seventh inning, Lugo delivered a RBI double to give the Sea Dogs a 1-0 lead, a game they went on to win 3-0, with Lugo driving in two of the runs. Lugo's biggest game of the week came on Saturday when he reached base five times in a 2-for-2 performance with three walks, a home run, and four RBI as the Sea Dogs defeated the Fisher Cats 6-2.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND RHP Jonathan Brand was promoted from High-A Greenville prior to last night's game in Hartford. Brand pitched in six games with the Drive prior to his promotion where he tossed 11.2 innings allowing one run on eight hits while walking three and striking out eighteen. He held opponenets to a .186 average against him. LHP Brendan Cellucci was also promoted to Triple-A Worcester prior to yesterday's game. Cellucci held a 1-0 record and a 2.84 ERA across 6.1 IP with Portland this season. After spending 2023 with the Sea Dogs, he accumulated a 2-2 record with a 4.83 ERA across 59.2 IP while striking out 76 during his Double-A career.

HOME RUN HITTERS Portland launched twelve homers across six games in Reading during their last road series. Eddinson Paulino and Matthew Lugo now lead the team with three on the season. Roman Anthony, Nick Decker, Marcelo Mayer, Nick Yorke, and Kyle Teel have each hit a pair while, Max Ferguson, Mickey Gapser, and Blaze Jordan all have tallied one. Portland ranks second place in the Eastern League with nineteen total while Somerset ranks first with twenty-two collectively.

AMONGST BASEBALL'S BEST According to a recent ranking by Baseball America, the Portland Sea Dogs rank second in the "1O Most Talented Minor League Baseball Teams for 2024". Portland comes in just behind the Norfolk Tides (Orioles AAA) who rank first. The Sea Dogs are the only other team besides the Tides to have three Top 100 Prospects on their roster.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com and Baseball America) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. Mayer appeared in 43 games with Portland in 2023 prior to a shoulder injury that ended his season in early August. Both Anthony and Teel were promoted to Portland for the final 10 games of last season. In their first glimpses of Double-A, Anthony hit .343 with four doubles, one homer, and three stolen bases while Teel recorded a .363 average with six doubles, two home runs, and three stolen bases. All three prospects were invited to Winter Weekend with the Red Sox in 2023 while also earning invitations to the inaugural Spring Breakout Game. Teel was named to the Spring Breakout First Team at the catcher position.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: April 25, 2019 - The Sea Dogs pick up their fourth no-hitter in team history with a 2-0 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at NYSEG Stadium...Kyle Hart worked 6.2 innings with one walk and six strikeouts...Daniel McGrath pitched 1.1 innings and Adam Lau worked a scoreless ninth.

PITCHING PREVIEW LHP Helcris Olivarez will get the start in game three with the Yard Goats. Olivarez last pitched on 4/19 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Hadlock Field where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking five and striking out three. This will be his first start against Hartford after being signed as a MIFA in November 2023.

