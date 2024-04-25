Fisher Cats Partner with Home Base Transportation to Bring Sensory Inclusivity

MANCHESTER, N.H. - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (NHFC), the Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays and Home Base Transportation (HBT), a New Hampshire based organization bringing reliable transportation to children and adults with special needs, have partnered to bring KultureCity® Sensory Bags to Delta Dental Stadium for the 20204 season.

HBT provides full-service transportation needs and specialized support for the diverse needs of our New Hampshire communities. Through aligning missions to provide an inclusive environment HBT and NHFC have collaborated to create a ballpark experience for all with the implementation of the KultureCity® Sensory Bag and Inclusion program. Founded on the belief that every person deserves to fully participate in all aspects of life, KultureCity® has been a driving force in fostering a culture of acceptance, an ideal that both NHFC and HBT also adopt.

The program began at Delta Dental stadium on April 23rd and will run indefinitely. Sensory Bags include items that can help lessen sensory overload for both adults and children such as noise cancelling headphones and fidget tools. Individuals who may feel overwhelmed by the environment can check out Sensory Bags at Guest Services, where weighted lap pads will also be available.

"HBT is thrilled to partner with the Fisher Cats to enhance the ballpark experience for everyone, especially those with special needs. Our commitment to providing accessible, reliable transportation extends into making spaces more inclusive and welcoming. We believe that everyone should enjoy the excitement of a game day without barriers," said Charlene Huard-Marcoux, CEO of Home Base Transportation LLC.

In addition to the Sensory Bags the Fisher Cats have implemented KultureCity's Sensory Inclusive program, which provides Sensory Inclusive Certification to Delta Dental Stadium, as well as provided training by medical and neurodivergent professionals for staff to better accommodate individuals with sensory sensitivities and recognize situations of sensory overload.

"Fisher Cats baseball is for everyone, and it is extremely important to our organization to provide an inclusive environment with trained staff and resources at Delta Dental Stadium for those with sensory sensitivities," expressed Fisher Cats General Manager, Michael Neis. "We thank Home Base Transportation and KultureCity for partnering with us on this meaningful project."

The Fisher Cats have a remaining 61 home games at Delta Dental Stadium in 2024, continuing Thursday, April 25, with a series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. For more information on Sensory Bags and Sensory Inclusive program visit us here or call (603) 641-2005. Tickets are available at NHFisherCats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

