Three-Run Ninth Lifts Ports To Win Over Storm

Lake Elsinore, CA - The Stockton Ports used a three-run top of the 9th inning to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm 8-5 snapping the Ports 4 game losing streak on Thursday evening at the Diamond in Lake Elsinore.

The three-run ninth gave the Ports their second win of their 12-game road trip and snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Ports (21-39) used three consecutive extra base hits off Storm reliever Kobe Robinson to open the 9th inning. A run scoring double by Brennan Milone break open the 5-5 tie. T.J. Schofield-Sam followed with a run scoring triple while Jose Mujica capped the scoring with an RBI single. Mujica had three hits on the night.

The Storm (29-28) tied the game in the bottom of the 8th on a 1-out, mammoth 3-run home run off the bat of Albert Fabian. For Fabian, it was his 12th home run of the season and his league-leading 55th RBI.

Pedro Santos (2-2) got the win allowing a run on one hit with two walks and two strikeouts in 1.1 innings of relief. Kobe Robinson (6-1) suffered the loss allowing three runs on four hits in 0.2 innings in the ninth inning.

Ports second baseman Jose Escorche had 2 hits and 4 RBI.

After snapping their four-game losing streak, the Ports will look to even the series at two games apiece in game four of their series against the Storm at The Diamond in Lake Elsinore on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 pm.

