Rawhide Lead the Series 2-1

June 16, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release







VISALIA, CA- Rawhide win back-to-back games for the first time since May, defeating the Nuts 7-6. Rawhide starting pitcher Lorenzo Encarnacion pitched five complete innings and gave up two earned runs. Wyatt Wendell received his first win of the year in his first relief appearance. The right-handed pitcher threw 3.2 relief innings and struck out four batters.

Seven Rawhide batters recorded a hit, including Brett Johnson and Alvin Guzman who hit two homeruns for Visalia. Jose Fernandez continues to hit well against the Nuts, going 3 for 4 Thursday night and hitting .636 in the series.

The Rawhide look to extend their winning streak tomorrow night when they host Modesto for game four starting at 7:00 p.m.

California League Stories from June 16, 2023

