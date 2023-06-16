Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Inland Empire

June 16, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and 66ers continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:50 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Jordy Vargas and 66ers RHP Fernando Guanare are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

Tonight's Promotions:

6/16 (Friday, June 16th) - Fresno Tigers Tribute Night, with Fresno Tigers Pennant Giveaway (first 1,500 Fans)! Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Hertz Rent-A-Car!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By Hertz Rent-A-Car.

Promotion: Fresno Tigers Tribute Night - Tribute Night of Fresno's time in the Negro League.

Promotion: Fresno Tigers Pennant Giveaway (First 1,500 fans in park).

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

FRESNO TIGERS TRIBUTE: Tonight, the Fresno Grizzlies will transform into the Fresno Tigers in honor of the 1946 West Coast Negro League Baseball team that played under the same name. This tribute to the 1946 team will feature the organization's second time donning the newly-reimagined Tigers uniform and will celebrate Juneteenth. The evening will also include a Fresno Tigers Pennant Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans in the park. The game will be followed by Friday Night Fireworks presented by Hertz Rent-A-Car.

INFO ABOUT INLAND EMPIRE: The Fresno Grizzlies and Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two regular season series between the clubs in 2023 and the first ever meeting in Fresno. Over the last two years, both at Inland Empire, the squads split the two series, with the Grizzlies winning the first three games and the 66ers winning the last three games. The 66ers are the current affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and have been a part of the Angels system since 2011. Prior to teaming up with the Angels, the 66ers had ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers (1995-2000) and Seattle Mariners (1987-1994, 2001-2006) organizations. They were also the former Fresno Giants/Fresno Cardinals franchise. The 66ers are named after the historic U.S. Route 66 that runs through San Bernardino. Prior to the name change, the 66ers were known as the San Bernardino Stampede (1996-2002) and San Bernardino Spirit (1987-1995). The mascot for Inland Empire is Bernie, who is one of the only talking mascots in all of professional baseball. Bernie has been apart of the organization since 1999. The 66ers play at San Manuel Stadium and are owned by Elmore Sports Group.

BAYLOR WINS PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Fresno Grizzlies infielder Jamari Baylor was tabbed by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for June 5-11. Baylor's impressive week versus Lake Elsinore guided the Grizzlies to a series win over the Storm. In six games last week, Baylor went 8-for-14 (.571) with three homers, one double, 12 RBI, six runs, six walks and three stolen bases. Baylor also finished the series with a 1.286 slugging percentage and 1.953 OPS. The Richmond, Virginia native's three longballs all came in crucial situations during the series. In his first Fresno at-bat, Baylor crushed a pinch-hit wallop to right field. He would later draw a walk, driving in the go-ahead run. Baylor's second homer came on Friday, another game-tying two-run homer in the seventh. Finally, Baylor smashed a three-run shot in the first inning on Sunday's series finale. Baylor joined the Rockies organization just over a month ago after being traded from the Phillies, who initially drafted him. Baylor gives the 2023 Grizzlies their sixth California League award this season (RHP Connor Staine, INF Ryan Ritter, twice and RHP Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in six categories. Ritter ranks tied for first in homers (14), second in extra-base hits (25), tied for second in total bases (105), tied for second in RBI (41), third in slugging percentage (.541) and fourth in OPS (.913).

VARGAS GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jordy Vargas. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #11 overall prospect on MLB.com and is considered to have the Best Curveball in the Colorado system according to Baseball America. You can read more about the Dominican native on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 67 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 19 games, going 1-0 with six holds and a 0.67 ERA. In 27.0 innings, Ramires has allowed two runs (both earned) on 15 hits and nine walks while striking out 31. Ramires has not permitted a run in his last 10 appearances (16.1 IP, 8 H, 4 BB, 14 K). Lefties are 1-for-31 (.032; infield single) with 15 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed a run over his 10 home outings as well (14.0 IP, 7 H, 5 BB, 14 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 38% of their runs in innings 7-9 (122 runs of 318 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 50 runs scoring. That is followed by the eighth inning with 44 runs crossing the plate.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won six consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. In three of those six wins, Fresno scored double digit runs. Righty Gabriel Barbosa has four of those six wins and one save out of the bullpen.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (7-5), Red (13-9), Black & Gold (2-5), Gray (6-7), Fresno Tacos (0-1), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JUNE 17, 2023 VS. INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Inland Empire LHP Mason Albright (4-3, 3.38) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (3-3, 6.18)

JUNE 18, 2023 VS. INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 5:05 PM PT

Inland Empire RHP Michael Darrell-Hicks (3-0, 3.96) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 10.38)

Transactions:

6/6: INF Jamari Baylor (#2): Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

6/6: INF Luis Mendez: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

6/7: LHP Albert Pacheco (#17): Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

6/7: RHP Blake Adams: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

6/14: LHP Gabriel Rodriguez: Reinstated from the Fresno development list and transferred to the Arizona Complex League roster

Upcoming Promotions:

6/17 (Saturday, June 17th) - Diversity & Inclusion Night and Fresno Grizzlies Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Diversity & Inclusion Night and Fresno Grizzlies Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/18 (Sunday, June 18th) - Father's Day - Beards are Beautiful!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Father's Day - Beards are Beautiful! Enjoy Baseball and Flaunt Your Best Beard!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Food Promotion: Father's Day Burger Special - Whiskey Glazed Burger with Spicy Brown Sugar Bacon

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.