San Jose Giants Clinch First Half Championship

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Giants clinched the first half North Division title with an 11-4 victory over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Thursday evening at Excite Ballpark. The Giants improved their record to a league-best 39-21 and have secured a berth in the postseason this September. San Jose earned a first half division crown for the first time since 2013 and have reached the playoffs in a fourth consecutive season.

The San Jose Giants will have home-field advantage in the first round of the California League Playoffs against the league's eventual second-half northern division winner, or next best record should the Giants go on to win both halves. A best-of-three divisional round will see San Jose host Game 2 and Game 3 (if necessary) at Excite Ballpark on Thursday, September 14 and Friday, September 15. Single game tickets for all potential home playoff dates are on sale now at sjgiants.com. Promotions and festivities will be announced at a later date.

The San Jose Giants continue their six-game homestand against the rivals from the south, the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes concluding on Sunday, June 18. Tickets are still available for all weekend games. For more information on single game tickets, ticket packages and group reservations for the season, visit sjgiants.com or call 408.297.1435.

