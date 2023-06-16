Grizzlies' Streak Ends

June 16, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (32-28) saw their six-game winning streak come to end Thursday night from Chukchansi Park, falling 5-2 to the Inland Empire 66ers (29-28). The Grizzlies have still won nine of their last 11 games and dropped to 11-4 at home against the California League South Division. With the Grizzlies setback and a Giants victory, San Jose clinched a playoff berth after winning the North Division 1st half.

Inland Empire starter Jorge Marcheco (6-3, win) went the distance, tossing a complete game. Marcheco allowed two runs in the ninth thanks to a homer and a double. He permitted five hits and did not issue a walk while fanning seven. Fresno southpaw Michael Prosecky (4-4) suffered the loss after allowing one earned run over five and two-thirds innings.

The 66ers scored one run in the first, second and eighth innings while netting two more runs in the sixth. Ronaldo Flores smothered a two-run homer in the sixth and Christian Sepulveda golfed a solo shot in the eighth. Flores and Jadiel Sanchez finished with three hits apiece. At one point, Flores had seven straight hits dating back to Tuesday.

The Grizzlies clawed both of their runs across in the ninth. Jean Perez crushed a clout to left field, his second of the season. Skyler Messinger singled and raced home on a Bryant Betancourt double to right. Betancourt has laced RBI doubles to right in back-to-back contests. Andy Perez and Kody Huff reached base after infield singles. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 3B/2B Jean Perez (1-3, HR, RBI, R)

- 1B Bryant Betancourt (1-4, 2B, RBI)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (1-2, R)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (5.2 IP, 9 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels)

- RHP Jorge Marcheco (9.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

- C Ronaldo Flores (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 3B Christian Sepulveda (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RF Jadiel Sanchez (3-4, R)

66ers

(Home) Inland Empire RHP Jake Madden (0-4, 5.05) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (4-3, 4.26) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

66ers' outfielder Jorge Ruiz reached base on an infield single in his first at-bat for the third straight game. Ruiz was also the first hit of the game for both sides.

Fresno turned three double plays, the most by the team this season.

Grizzlies' infielder Jamari Baylor was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.