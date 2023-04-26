Three-Run Fourth Lifts Fireflies Over 'Jackets

April 26, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies' John McMillon in action

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies' John McMillon in action(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies struck out 19 GreenJackets in nine innings, as they beat Augusta 3-2 Wednesday night at SRP Park.

The pitching led the way again for the Fireflies (9-6). David Sandlin (W, 2-0) fanned a career-high 11 hitters in the first five innings, allowing a pair of runs in the first before setting aside 10 straight hitters. Then, Steven Zobac worked a trio of scoreless innings, striking out four GreenJackets (5-9) before handing the ball to John McMillon (S, 3) in the ninth. The nineteen strikeouts was one away from a franchise-best for the Fireflies. The 20-strikeout night was 12 days ago, April 14 in Charleston.

McMillon struck out four batters in the ninth, becoming the second Fireflies pitcher to have four strikeouts in one inning. The first was Marlin Willis, who punched out four hitters in the eighth inning vs Myrtle Beach August 17, 2022.

The Fireflies bats got going in the fourth. After Lizandro Rodriguez reached first safely on a fielding error from Augusta first baseman Mahki Backstrom, Brett Squires smacked a double to right-center to score the second baseman. The next batter, Daniel Vazquez, laced a single up the middle to plate Squires and tie the game 2-2. Next, David Hollie slapped a two-out single to left field that allowed Vazquez to score right before out three occurred at third base, giving Columbia their first lead of the game.

Augusta got on the board in the bottom of the first, with two outs and David McCabe on first, Jeremy Celedonio crushed a homer off the batter's eye to put the GreenJackets up 2-0.

The Fireflies kick-off a doubleheader with the Augusta GreenJackets tomorrow night at 5:05 pm. RHP Mauricio Veliz (0-0, 1.00 ERA) gets the nod in game one for Columbia and LHP Oscar Rayo (0-0, 0.00 ERA) is set to start game 2. Augusta has yet to announce who will start either game yet.

After the week on the road, Columbia returns home to face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set from May 2-7 at Segra Park. The week will see the return of Human Cannonball night, presented by Columbia College May 4 and our annual Star Wars Night, presented by Blanchard Machinery with a Mandalorian Jersey Auction May 6. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.6namp_--

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 26, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.