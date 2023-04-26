Elko and Cannon Ballers Hand Mudcats 4-3 Loss

ZEBULON, N.C. - Tim Elko of the Cannon Ballers had a go-ahead sac fly in the third, a go-ahead home run in the sixth and the eventual game-winning RBI hit in the seventh while going 2-for-3 with three RBI and a run in a 4-3 Kannapolis victory versus the Carolina Mudcats on Wednesday afternoon at Five County Stadium.

Elko's home run in the sixth was his league leading sixth of the season. Additionally, his three RBI and two-hit game raised his league leading RBI and hit total to 24 and 25 respectively for the season.

Elko led the way offensively for the Cannon Ballers (11-5) and did so in support of starter Shane Murphy and relievers Mark McLaughlin, Johnny Ray and Billy Seidl.

Murphy went five and allowed a run on four hits. McLaughlin (W, 1-0) lost a 1-0 lead in the fifth, but earned the victory after Elko hit his go-ahead homer off Carolina (9-7) reliever Chase Costello in the sixth. Ray pitched through an inning and 1/3 with one run allowed and Seidl (S, 5) closed it out while earning his league leading fifth save.

Costello (L, 1-1) suffered the loss after giving up three runs on two hits over the sixth and seventh innings. His lone sixth inning run was Elko's go-ahead homer and his two runs given up in the seventh came on a wild pitch and RBI single from Elko. That two-run sixth broke what was a 2-2 tie at the time and gave the Cannon Ballers a 4-2 lead. Both runs scored with two outs in the sixth.

Carolina eventually scored once more in the eighth to cut the deficit to one at 4-3, but ended up leaving a man on in the eighth and two more on base in the ninth. Carolina also left the bases loaded in the sixth and stranded five base runners over the final three innings in the loss.

Yujanyer Herrera started for Carolina and worked through the fifth with just one run allowed on two hits. He also walked four and struck out four in a no-decision. Miguel Guerrero worked the final two frames and retired six straight batters while helping to keep the Mudcats in the game.

Kay-Lan Nicasia tripled and scored a run in the fifth for the Mudcats. Nicasia also had a single in the eighth and finished the game 2-for-3 with a run and a walk. He also went 3-for-3 with a run, a double and a walk in the previous game.

Gregory Barrios singled and scored a run in the sixth while going 2-for-5. Daniel Guilarte went 2-for-4 while stretching his hitting streak to seven consecutive games.

The loss leveled the series at 1-1 and snapped a three-game winning streak for the Mudcats. The series will continue on Thursday night with a game three of six match-up featuring RHP Quinton Low starting for Carolina and RHP Drew McDaniel starting for Kannapolis.

HOME RUNS:

Kannapolis: HR: Elko (6, 6th inning off Costello, 0 on, 0 out).

TOP PERFORMERS - BATTERS:

Elko, DH (Kannapolis): 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 HR, 3 RBI

Glass, CF (Kannapolis): 1-for-4, 1 R, 1 2B

Nicasia, RF (Carolina): 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 3B

Guilarte, SS (Carolina): 2-for-4

Barrios, 2B (Carolina): 2-for-5, 1 R

TOP PERFORMERS - PITCHERS:

Murphy (Kannapolis): 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO

McLaughlin (W, 1-0)(BS, 1) (Kannapolis): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO

Ray (H, 4) (Kannapolis): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Seidl (S, 5) (Kannapolis): 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO

Herrera (Carolina): 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO

Guerrero (Carolina): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

SCORING:

Cannon Ballers 3rd (Cannon Ballers 1, Mudcats 0) -- Johnabiell Laureano pops out to Jesus Parra in foul territory. Logan Glass doubles to left field. Jordan Sprinkle walks. Mario Camilletti walks, Logan Glass to 3rd; Jordan Sprinkle to 2nd. Tim Elko out on a sacrifice fly to Jheremy Vargas, Logan Glass scores. Brooks Baldwin singles to right field, Jordan Sprinkle out at home on the throw, Kaylan Nicasia to Blayberg Diaz, Mario Camilletti to 2nd.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 5th (Cannon Ballers 1, Mudcats 1) -- Kaylan Nicasia triples to left-center field. Jesus Parra out on a sacrifice fly to Drake Logan, Kaylan Nicasia scores. Jheremy Vargas doubles to left field. Shane Murphy picks off Jheremy Vargas at on throw to Mario Camilletti. Daniel Guilarte strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 6th (Cannon Ballers 2, Mudcats 1) -- Pitcher Change: Chase Costello replaces Yujanyer Herrera. Tim Elko hits a home run to left field on a 3-0 pitch. Brooks Baldwin strikes out swinging. Drake Logan grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Jesus Parra. Bryce Willits grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Jesus Parra.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB)

Mudcats 6th (Cannon Ballers 2, Mudcats 2) -- Pitcher Change: Mark McLaughlin replaces Shane Murphy. Gregory Barrios singles to shallow right field. Wild pitch by Mark McLaughlin, Gregory Barrios to 2nd. Matthew Wood strikes out swinging. Passed ball by Troy Claunch, Gregory Barrios to 3rd. Luke Adams singles to left-center field, Gregory Barrios scores. Luke Adams steals 2nd base. Jace Avina walks. Blayberg Diaz grounds out, Brooks Baldwin to Bryce Willits, Luke Adams to 3rd; Jace Avina to 2nd. Kaylan Nicasia walks. Jesus Parra strikes out swinging.

(1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB)

Cannon Ballers 7th (Cannon Ballers 4, Mudcats 2) -- Troy Claunch flies out to Kaylan Nicasia. Johnabiell Laureano walks. Logan Glass struck out looking. Jordan Sprinkle walks, Johnabiell Laureano to 2nd. Mario Camilletti walks, Johnabiell Laureano to 3rd; Jordan Sprinkle to 2nd. Wild pitch by Chase Costello, Johnabiell Laureano scores; Jordan Sprinkle to 3rd; Mario Camilletti to 2nd. Tim Elko singles to left-center field, Jordan Sprinkle scores; Mario Camilletti to 3rd. Brooks Baldwin grounds out, Gregory Barrios to Jesus Parra.

(2 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB)

Mudcats 8th (Cannon Ballers 4, Mudcats 3) -- Jace Avina walks. Blayberg Diaz grounds into a force out, Brooks Baldwin to Mario Camilletti, Jace Avina out at 2nd. Kaylan Nicasia singles to right field, Blayberg Diaz to 3rd. Wild pitch by Johnny Ray, Blayberg Diaz scores; Kaylan Nicasia to 2nd. Jesus Parra reaches on a fielder's choice out, Jordan Sprinkle to Brooks Baldwin, Kaylan Nicasia out at 3rd. Jheremy Vargas flies out to Drake Logan.

(1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB)

