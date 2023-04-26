Eighth Inning Flies South on Woodpeckers in 8-5 Defeat to Wood Ducks

Fayetteville, NC - A five-run eighth inning neutralized a two-run lead on Wednesday afternoon, as the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (8-8) dropped their Education Day game, 8-5 to the Down East Wood Ducks (8-8) at Segra Stadium. Even with the three-run loss, the Woodpeckers put good swings on the ball and doubled up Down East with ten hits in the game.

It was a game of runs that saw Down East jump out to a quick lead on an Abimelec Ortiz two-run homer in the top of the first off Jose Fleury. It turned out to be the only hit Fleury surrendered in his start, which lasted into the fourth inning until he was replaced by Deury Carrasco.

Upon entering, Carrasco allowed consecutive two-out singles, one to Andres Mesa that drove in Danyer Cueva for a 3-0 Wood Ducks lead. Carrasco returned to the mound in the fifth and retired the side in order before Fayetteville's offense made a push in the home half.

Facing starting pitcher Josh Gessner, Racardo Balogh singled with one out, setting the stage two batters later for Ryan Clifford to line a home-run over the right field wall and get Fayetteville on the board. It was Clifford's second of the year and cut the game down to 3-2.

Fayetteville's go-ahead inning came in the bottom of the seventh against reliever Leandro Lopez. Dauri Lorenzo and Clifford reached on singles and Narbe Cruz walked to load up the bases. With Zach Cole at the plate, Lopez balked and allowed the tying run to score. In the immediate moments after, Cole pulled a hanging breaking ball into right field that scored both Clifford and Cruz for the 5-3 advantage.

The lead was short lived come the top of the eighth inning with Alimber Santa (L, 0-2) on the mound. Santa was coming off of a scoreless sixth and seventh, but ended up walking four and surrendering five runs. Cam Cauley drove home a run with a single, Cueva walked with the bases loaded, Mesa connected for a two-run double, and Miguel Villarroel capped the 8-5 lead with a sacrifice fly.

The Woodpeckers had a pair of scoring opportunities fall short late, stranding the bases loaded in the eighth and hitting into a double play in the ninth after the first two batters reached.

The six-game series continues Thursday night with first pitch at 7:05 pm. The Woodpeckers are scheduled to start LHP Jose Nodal (0-0, 2.38 ERA) and Down East will counter with a fellow lefty in Dylan MacLean (1-0, 4.32 ERA).

