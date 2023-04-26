FredNats Surrender Late Lead in 7-6 Loss

LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals squandered a late lead as they fell 7-6 to the Lynchburg Hillcats.

It was the Hillcats taking an early lead in game two, beginning with a single from Maick Collado to score Angel Zarate in the bottom of the first. They extended that lead in the second inning, as both Manuel Mejias and Jordan Brown walked to open the frame. A single by Nate Furman loaded the bases, before Juan Benjamin drove in one run with a single, and Angel Zarate added another with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0 Lynchburg.

But Fredericksburg got on the board in the fifth. Sammy Infante continued his red-hot April, lacing a leadoff single then stealing second base. Matt Suggs drove him in with a double into left field. Then in the top of the sixth, Brady House doubled with one out. He came around to score on a Branden Boissiere single, cutting the score to 3-2 'Cats.

However, Manuel Mejias drew a one-out walk in the bottom of the sixth, and moved to second on a fielder's choice. He then scored on a Lexer Saduy single, and the Hillcats led by two once again.

The Freddies responded in the top of the seventh, as Brenner Cox and Robert Hassell III both walked to begin the rally. Armando Cruz stepped up, worked the count to 2-0, then launched a double off the wall in left field to drive in Cox and push Hassell to third. Daylen Lile then lifted a sacrifice fly to bring Hassell home, tying the game at 4-4. Brady House then put the Nats ahead with an RBI single back up the middle to plate Cruz, which made it 5-4 Fredericksburg. Robert Hassell added another run in the top of the eighth, a smoked single into left to score Boissiere.

Lynchburg got a pair of one out walks in their half of the eighth against Miguel Gomez, quickly bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. Nate Furman then rapped a double to score Jordan Brown and push Lexer Saduy to third base. Juan Benjamin kept the line moving with a game tying single, before Angel Zarate put the Hillcats ahead 7-6, with a sacrifice fly to plate Furman.

Fredericksburg could not put another rally together, falling by a final score of 7-6. Reny Artiles got the win for Lynchburg with Shawn Rapp getting the save, and Miguel Gomez taking the loss. In game three, the Nats will send Riley Cornelio to the hill against Parker Messick in a 6:30 start.

