GreenJackets' Pitching Stellar But Bats Quiet in Wednesday Loss

April 26, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Augusta GreenJackets News Release







North Augusta, SC - The Augusta GreenJackets (Atlanta Braves) lost their third straight game, falling to the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Wednesday night. Augusta (5-9) took an early lead but fell to the Fireflies (9-6) 3-2.

The GreenJackets took the lead off of David Sandlin (W, 1-0), as Jeremy Celedonio hit his team-leading third home run of the season. His 422-foot blast nearly left a hole in the batter's eye, and it put the 'Jackets up 2-0 after the first inning. However, the GreenJackets would not record another hit over the final 8 innings.

Jhancarlos Lara (L, 1-2) made his first start of the year, and was tagged with three runs (just one earned) after an error kickstarted a Fireflies rally in the top of the 4th. Hayden Harris entered the game and nearly escaped unscathed, but a controversial umpiring decision scored the go-ahead run after an out made on the basepaths.

The 3-2 Columbia lead held up over the remainder of the game, despite Seth Keller's four stellar innings of relief and Rob Griswold's fourth scoreless inning of the season in the top of the ninth. John McMillon (S, 3) picked up his third save of the season for Columbia in the ninth.

The GreenJackets are back at SRP Park for this entire week, where they will face off with rivals Columbia (Kansas City Royals) in an eight-game series. Tomorrow, the GreenJackets and Fireflies will play a double-header beginning at 5:05, with starting pitchers still to be announced for each team.

