Columbia Fireflies Game Notes April 26 vs Augusta GreenJackets

The Fireflies continue their eight-game set with the Augusta GreenJackets at 7:05 pm at SRP Park. RHP David Sandlin (1-0, 3.29 ERA) climbs the hill for Columbia, while RHP Jhancarlos Lara (1-1, 1.80 ERA) counters for the GreenJackets.

After the week on the road, Columbia returns home to face the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in a six-game set from May 2-7 at Segra Park. The week will see the return of Human Cannonball night, presented by Columbia College May 4 and our annual Star Wars Night, presented by Blanchard Machinery with a Mandalorian Jersey Auction May 6. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

PANZINI EXCELLENT IN 3-1 WIN: Shane Panzini spun through a quality start, leading the Fireflies to a 3-1 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets Tuesday afternoon at SRP Park. The righty (W, 1-1) went six innings, allowing only two hits and no runs while striking out half-a-dozen GreenJackets (5-8) hitters. Eduardo Herrera (H, 1) came on next for the GreenJackets. The reliever allowed one, unearned run over 1.2 innings before Cooper McKeehan (S, 1) got the final four outs for Columbia (8-5) striking out a pair on the way to victory. Panzini has now worked 11 scoreless innings, fanning nine hitters and allowing only four hits on the road this season. Columbia broke through first. After Omar Hernandez drew a two out walk and Lizandro Rodriguez singled, allowing the back stop to advance to third, Rodriguez got caught in a rundown trying to steal second. Hernandez was able to advance and score on the play, earning his sixth stolen base of the year.

CLIMBING THE LEADERBOARD: The Fireflies have three pitchers on the leaderboard for most strikeouts in the Carolina League. Both Frank Mozzicato paces the league with 26 punchouts. David Sandlin and Steven Zobac are both also in the top 10, with Sandlin slated to start today's contest.

STERLING STARTERS: Through the first 14 games, Columbia's starting pitchers have been outstanding, allowing only 18 earned runs in 63.1 innings of work (2.57 ERA). The run includes 12.1 consecutive scoreless innings from Frank Mozzicato, Shane Panzini and David Sandlin from April 10-12. Mozzicato earned Columbia's first quality start of the season Tuesday, April 18 against Fayetteville and Panzini got the second one April 26. They've also punched out a combined 82 opposing hitters.

FRANKIE CURVEBALL: Kansas City's 2021 first-round pick has allowed only a single run in three starts for the Fireflies in 2023, fanning 26 hitters in 15 innings while holding opponents to a .200 average. Mozzicato set a franchise record with 13 strikeouts in a single game last Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 11 held by Tony Dibrell since April 26, 2018.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING: The Fireflies bullpen has caught fire. Columbia's relievers didn't allow a run in 17 consecutive innings until they allowed a single run in the eighth Saturday night. The pen finished the night with one run across eight innings and has surrendered one run in its last 23 innings (0.39 ERA) The stretch has brought the club's bullpen ERA down from 5.85 to 3.47 for the season.

FIRST ONE FOR McMILLON: In his third season with the Columbia Fireflies, April 15, John McMillon came into game two of the doubleheader with a one run lead in the bottom of the seventh and closed out the game for his first professional save. It was the reliever's 41st appearance in professional baseball. Since earning the save, he has been able to add a win and a second save in consecutive appearances. This season he has worked four innings, striking out six hitters without ceding a run.

REBOUNDING FROM SLOW STARTS: Both Brennon McNair and Omar Florentino have hits in back-to-back games after the batters had a stretch of 0-12 at the plate near the start of the season.

