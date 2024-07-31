Three Players to Represent Hitmen at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Calgary, AB - All eyes will be on the Hlinka Gretzky Cup taking place in Edmonton next week where three Hitmen will be taking part in the tournament. Hockey Canada announced yesterday that Reese Hamilton and Ben Kindel will be representing Canada while recently signed import forward Robin Svancara has been selected for Team Czechia.

Reese Hamilton came off a successful rookie season with the Hitmen, overcoming injury and finishing the season with 31 points (8G, 23A) in 42 games. This will be the third time the defenceman will wear the Maple Leaf, representing Team Canada Red at the 2023 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and Canada's National Men's U18 team at the 2024 IIHF World Championship.

Ben Kindel also had an impressive rookie season finishing third in team scoring with 60 points (15G, 45A) in 68 games. He would go on to lead the Hitmen in assists and register 13 multi point performances. The forward finished fourth in rookie scoring in the WHL.

This will be Robin Svancara's second time representing Team Czechia, first as a member of the Czech U17 team where he won silver at the 2023 U17 Five Nations Tournament. The forward was drafted by Calgary with their first-round pick (17th overall) in the 2024 CHL Import Draft at the beginning of July and recently signed with the club becoming the second import player on the roster.

The 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup is scheduled to be played from Monday, August 5 through Saturday, August 10 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alta. Svancara and Team Czechia (Group B) will face the United States Monday, August 5 at 3:30 p.m. MT, followed by Canada (Group A) who faces Switzerland at 7:30 p.m. MT.

TSN and RDS, the official broadcast partners of Hockey Canada, will provide extensive coverage of the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, carrying all games featuring Canada and more. For more information on the Hlinka Gretzky Cup, visit HlinkaGretzkyCup.ca.

