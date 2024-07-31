Reschny to Represent Team Canada at Hlinka Gretzky Cup 2024

July 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Victoria Royals News Release







Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals are pleased to announce that forward Cole Reschny will be representing Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

17-year-old Reschny completed his first season with the Royals during the 2023-24 campaign where he tallied 21 goals and 38 assists for 59 points in 61 games played. His 59 points were second most by any Royal during the season, while also helping him reach fifth in scoring amongst rookies in the WHL.

The product of Macklin, SK. represented Canada at the 2023 World U17 Championship for Canada Red this past November. During the tournament, Reschny tallied 3 goals and 5 assists for 8 points during 7 games played.

Eight other fellow Western Hockey League players will join Reschny on team Canada as the 2024 tournament takes place from August 5-10 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, AB. Canada will play in three round-robin games against Switzerland, Slovakia, and Sweden before the knock-out stages begin on August 9th.

