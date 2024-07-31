Oil Kings Sign Holinka to Scholarship and Development Agreement

July 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Edmonton Oil Kings News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - The Edmonton Oil Kings announced today that they have signed 2024 CHL Import Draft pick, 2005-born forward Miroslav Holinka to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

Holinka (6'1"/187lbs), from Zlin, CZE., was taken with the 14th Overall Pick in the 2024 CHL Import Draft by the Oil Kings back on July 3, just days after being selected in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the fifth round, 151st overall.

"The Oil Kings are proud to sign Miroslav Holinka," said President and General Manager Kirt Hill. "Since the NHL Draft, Miroslav has continued to impress at Maple Leafs Development Camp, and the Summer World Junior Showcase in Europe. We look forward to him joining our club in early September and adding his offensive abilities and instincts to our forward group."

Team Czechia's U20 squad wrapped up a tournament in Finland just over a week ago, and Holinka finished second on the team in scoring with three goals and one assist for four points in three games. He was tied for the team lead in goals with fellow Oil King Adam Jecho. Jecho led the team with six points in four games.

This past season, Holinka played for Ocelari Trinec in Czechia, splitting time between the U20 club and the men's team. He had 41 points in 29 games for the U20 squad and had three points in 16 games playing for the men's team.

