Medicine Hat Tigers Announce Intent to Bid for 2026 CHL Memorial Cup

July 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Medicine Hat, AB - The Medicine Hat Tigers have declared their intention to bid for the right to host the 2026 Memorial Cup. The Memorial Cup is emblematic of major junior hockey supremacy and is considered one of the most difficult trophies to win in all of sports. The Tigers have previously competed for the championship in 1973, 1987, 1988, 2004 and 2007 with the team capturing back to back titles in 1987 and 1988.

"The WHL is very excited to hear the Medicine Hat Tigers will bid to host the 2026 Memorial Cup, with a renowned history that includes WHL Championships and Memorial Cup titles, all backed by a passionate fanbase, the Tigers represent one of the most storied franchises in Canadian Major Junior Hockey. The commitment from the Maser family and the City of Medicine Hat is to be commended," said Dan Near, WHL Commissioner.

"Hosting a tournament of this magnitude has the potential to have an enormous economic impact for both the City of Medicine Hat and the South Eastern Alberta Region," stated Tigers President Darrell Maser. Deputy Mayor Ramona Robins said "The City of Medicine Hat is excited to learn of the Medicine Hat Tigers intent to pursue hosting the 2026 Memorial Cup, the pinnacle of achievement in the Canadian Hockey League. A Memorial Cup Tournament will have a significant, positive impact on our city and region and we look forward to working with the Medicine Hat Tigers in their pursuit of being the host club." Darrell Maser, Tigers President added, "Being able to host the 2026 Memorial Cup on home ice would be a great experience for all Tigers' fans."

The 2026 Memorial Cup host city will be announced in early December 2024.

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.