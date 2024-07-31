Jackson Smith Named to Team Canada for Hlinka Gretzky Cup
July 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Tri-City Americans News Release
Jackson Smith named to Team Canada for Hlinka Gretzky Cup Category: article July 31, 2024 Kennewick, WA - The Tri-City Americans are proud to announce that 2007-born defenseman Jackson Smith has been named to Team Canada's roster for the upcoming Hlinka Gretzky Cup, slated for August 5-10, in Edmonton, Alberta.
The Hlinka Gretzky Cup features teams from Canada, the United States, Slovakia, Sweden, Germany, Finland, Czechia and Switzerland, showcasing the top under-18 players from those nations.
Smith, from Calgary, Alberta, had an excellent first year with the Americans in 2023-24 recording 29 points (8-21-29) in 62 games. He was named the Americans team Rookie of the Year for his efforts.
After a slow start to his rookie campaign, Smith's offensive game took off following the Christmas break as 23 (8-15-23) of his 29 points came over the final 37 games of the season.
Drafted with the second overall pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, Smith was one of 12 defensemen competing for a roster spot at Hockey Canada's Program of Excellence Camp which wrapped up on Tuesday.
The 2024 tournament will mark a second straight year the Americans have had a player on Team Canada's roster at the event as Jordan Gavin won a gold medal at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.
