Yager, Canada Red Win Intrasquad Game at World Junior Summer Showcase

July 31, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







Moose Jaw, Sask. - Brayden Yager and Canada Red skated to a 4-3 win over Canada White at the National Junior Team Summer Showcase in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday.

The Moose Jaw Warriors forward was held off the scoresheet in the intrasquad win for Canada Red.

Canada Red jumped out to a 3-0 lead on goals from Carolina Hurricanes forward Bradly Nadeau, Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton and Seattle Thunderbirds defenceman Sawyer Mynio.

Canada White would battle back with three straight goals in the third period from London Knights forward Denver Barkey, Prince George Cougars forward Riley Heidt and North Bay Battalion forward Anthony Romani.

Kitchner Rangers forward Carson Rehkopf won it for Canada Red, scoring with just 33 seconds to go in the third.

Yager will be back on the ice with Team Canada on Wednesday night when they take on Sweden at the WFCU Centre in Windsor. Puck drops at 5:30 p.m. Saskatchewan time.

Team Canada will then travel to Plymouth, Mich. to face off with Finland on Friday and the United States on Saturday.

At the National Men's Summer Under-18 Team Selection Camp in Calgary, Warriors defenceman Connor Schmidt wasn't named to the 22-man roster for the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, which will begin on Monday in Edmonton.

The Warriors will have representation at the tournament, however, as 2024 CHL Import Draft first round pick Dominik Pavlík will be suiting up with Czechia, who take on the United States on Monday at Rogers Place.

