Thomas Müller's New Chapter Versus Lionel Messi & Son Heung-Min

Published on November 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC YouTube Video







When Thomas Müller arrived to Vancouver, he had one goal: to win. Now, with two games standing between Vancouver and MLS Cup, Müller talks facing Son Heung-Min and Messi again, his famous "Raumdeuter" term, and the winner mentality.







Major League Soccer Stories from November 21, 2025

