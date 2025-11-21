MLS Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Thomas Müller's New Chapter Versus Lionel Messi & Son Heung-Min

Published on November 21, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
When Thomas Müller arrived to Vancouver, he had one goal: to win. Now, with two games standing between Vancouver and MLS Cup, Müller talks facing Son Heung-Min and Messi again, his famous "Raumdeuter" term, and the winner mentality.

