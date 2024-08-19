Thomas Harrington Named IL Pitcher of the Week

August 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

INDIANAPOLIS - Minor League Baseball and the Indianapolis Indians today announced that the Pittsburgh Pirates No. 5 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, right-handed pitcher Thomas Harrington, has been named the International League Pitcher of the Week after allowing just two baserunners over 7.0 shutout innings on Aug. 17.

Harrington, 23, tossed 5.0 perfect innings and pitched around singles in the sixth and seventh innings. He faced just one batter over the minimum, erasing one of the two hits he surrendered on a picked off caught stealing, and finished with no walks and two strikeouts. Southpaws Ryan Borucki (1.0ip) and Geronimo Franzua (1.0ip) helped clinch the team's fifth shutout this season.

The Sanford, N.C. native was named the Eastern League Player of the Month for July, going 2-0 with a 0.70 ERA (2er/25.2ip), 32 strikeouts, 0.82 WHIP and .170 batting average against (15-for-88) in four starts for Double-A Altoona. He was promoted to Indianapolis on Aug. 4.

Harrington was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round (36th overall) of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft out of Campbell (Buies Creek, N.C.) University. He joins right-hander Bubba Chandler (Aug. 5-11) as the first Indians duo to earn consecutive weekly honors since outfielder Joshua Palacios (April 24-30) and southpaw Caleb Smith (May 1-7) in 2023.

