Stripers' Alejo Lopez Named International League Player of the Week

August 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Gwinnett Stripers News Release







LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Today, Minor League Baseball named Gwinnett Stripers infielder/outfielder Alejo Lopez the International League Player of the Week for August 12-18.

The 28-year-old Lopez hit .542 (13-for-24) with three doubles, two triples, seven runs, 12 RBIs, and a league-best 1.433 OPS in six games during the week. He also ranked among IL leaders in hits (1st), triples (1st), total bases (T-1st, 20), batting (2nd to teammate Chadwick Tromp's .588), extra-base hits (2nd, 5), RBI (2nd to teammate Drake Baldwin's 14), doubles (T-2nd), slugging percentage (T-2nd, .833), on-base percentage (T-3rd, .600), and runs (T-3rd).

It is the first career Player of the Week award for Lopez at any level. He is the first Stripers position player to earn an IL weekly award since Taylor Motter won for September 5-11, 2022.

In his first season with Gwinnett, Lopez is batting .308 (108-for-351) with 17 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 52 runs, 48 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, and a .787 OPS in 96 games. Through August 19, he ranks among IL leaders in batting (2nd), on-base percentage (7th, .394), and hits (T-10th).

Lopez and the Stripers open a six-game road trip against the Louisville Bats at Louisville Slugger Field on Tuesday, August 20 at 6:35 PM ET. Listen to the game on MyCountry993.com or watch live on the Bally Live App.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.