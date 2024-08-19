It's a Rootin', Tootin' Good Time During Saints August 20-25 Homestand

ST. PAUL, MN - You don't need to be a superhero to enjoy St. Paul Saints games. Feel free, however, to throw on a cape, maybe even some spurs and a cowboy hat, because we're taking this homestand to a new level. Don't let your fellow fans be a cancer to your enjoyment, especially if they are heckling the men in blue. You can take it to the bank that the Saints will secure a series victory during the August 20-25 homestand.

Tuesday, August 20 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees), 7:07 p.m. - The Nine, Jimmy Lee Umpire Awards

In the second installment of The Nine, it's the third year of the Jimmy Lee Award honoring the outstanding umpires in the Twin Cities. Baseball and softball umpires will be nominated in five different categories: Lifetime Achievement in Umpiring, Most Dedicated Umpire, Rookie Umpire of the Year, Young Umpire of the Year, and Most Improved Umpire. Jim "Jimmy" Lee was born in Vicksburg, Virginia and moved to St. Paul when he was 23 and got a job with a downtown bank. He was involved in sports and played on the Uptown Sanitary Shop and the Twin Cities Colored Gophers, two of the most renowned Black baseball teams at the time. He became a local referee in both football and basketball and an umpire in baseball, considered by many the greatest official in the area at all three sports. He was the first black baseball umpire in the Big 10. He wrote columns for the Minneapolis Spokesman for over a decade. Lee was inducted into the Minnesota High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame (1972), the Minnesota Softball Hall of Fame (1982) and posthumously into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame in 2013. Find out where some of the best umps around the country call games during a Sun Country Travel Tuesday.

Wednesday, August 21 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7:07 p.m. - Saint Paul College Night. Plus Snapchat's Less Like More Hugs Night

Located conveniently in Saint Paul, MN, Saint Paul College is a fully accredited, award-winning community and technical college. They offer a variety of Associate Degrees, transfer pathways, and certificate programs to help you jump start your career in two years or less. Come help us celebrate our friends on Saint Paul College Night. You'll find an inclusive, welcoming community of learners all driven to better themselves through uniquely cost-effective, high-quality education. It's also "Less Likes More Love Night" presented by Snapchat. Find out all the cities where our Saint Paul grads work on an Explore Minnesota Wednesday.

Thursday, August 22 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7:07 p.m. - Country Western Night

Yee Haw. Don your best cowboy and cowgirl duds. Let's go all out with the hat, boots, bandana and any plaid in your closet. We're about to get down and boogie on our Country Western Night. Welcome to the OK Coral where horses can drink from our troughs and swingin' your partner round and round is encouraged. Kick back on our hay bails, and enjoy some scrumptious BBQ. Be sure to take advantage of our special ticket package that gets you an outfield reserved ticket and a Saints cowboy hat for $25 plus in-game line dancing for all who attend. Go to saints-groups.com and use the password: country2024 to grab this deal. Nothing better than washing it down with a cold one on our Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 beers and two-for-one Bud Light Seltzers.

Friday, August 23 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7:07 p.m. - Blaze Credit Union Night with Piggy Bank Giveaway (1,500) and post-game Friday Night Fireworks powered by Xcel Energy

Since 1934, they have helped Minnesotan's save money, buy that new home, and set them up for the future. As the times have changed, so have they making it easier for Minnesotans to achieve financial success. They have been friends of the ballclub for a long time, so it's only fitting we had a night for them. Join us for Blaze Credit Union Night. For nearly 90 years Blaze Credit Union has provided friendly, personal, and genuine service. They want to get you off on the right foot by saving every cent you earn. The first 1,500 fans will receive a piggy bank. Stick around after the game for our Friday Night fireworks powered by Xcel Energy to the music of great duets.

Saturday, August 24 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 6:37 p.m. - Securian Financial Night

Securian Financial understands the value of being there for the moments that matter and not just in baseball. Just like the Saints have you covered for summer fun, Securian Financial has you covered when it comes to insurance and retirement solutions to prepare, protect, and secure a confident financial future. Help us welcome our longtime friends during Securian Financial Night at the ballpark. Plus, bring the kids out as we bring you a day with Bluey & Bingo from the hit TV show Bluey. These lovable pups are ready to make your game day extra special. Grab the $50 VIP Meet and Greet Package for early access, exclusive time with Bluey & Bingo, and a delicious pre-game picnic. Or, choose the $25 Standard Meet and Greet Package and select your preferred timeslot to meet the stars (Note: all meet and greet opportunities must be purchased through a ticket package). Tickets are available at Saints-Groups.com using the password " BlueyandBingo ". Don't miss this incredible opportunity to create lasting memories with Bluey & Bingo at CHS Field. Our two friends would look great in a tropical shirt on a Treasure Island Saturday.

Sunday, August 25 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 2:07 p.m. - Marvel Super Hero™ Day plus Team Card Set Giveaway presented by Blaze (1,500)

Spider-Man, Spider-Man does whatever a spider can. Spins a web, any size, catches thieves just like the flies. Look out. Here comes the Spider-Man. He was the first teenage superhero. He has superhuman strength, speed, agility, reflexes, and durability: He can lift nearly 10 tons, leap and move at incredible speeds with high accuracy, and heals faster than normal when injured. Come join us for Marvel Super Hero™ Day as we turn on our spidey senses and celebrate Spider-Man. He first appeared in 1962 in a comic called Amazing Fantasy #15. Peter Parker is the original Spider-Man and he gained his powers by being bitten by a radioactive spider. The Minnesota Twins farm system is ranked in the Top 3 in Minor League Baseball. Make sure you're one of the first 1,500 fans in attendance to receive a extremely valuable team card set giveaway presented by Blaze. Stick around after the game and see what kind of powers you have as you run the bases on a Cub Family Sunday.

Saints tickets continue to be a tremendous value. Tickets range in price from $5-$35. Friday home games with Post-Game Fireworks are an additional $3 per ticket. Post-Game Fireworks Supershow (September 21) is an additional $4 per ticket. Tickets purchased on the day of the game are an additional $2 per ticket. Children under the age of 12 and seniors 65 and older receive $1 off the admission price. Children under 2 that don't require a seat are free.

