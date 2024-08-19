Olympic Silver Medalist, WNY-Native Anita Alvarez to Throw Ceremonial First Pitch at Friday's 'Women in Sports' Celebration

The Buffalo Bisons are thrilled to announce that WNY-native and Olympic Silver Medalist ANITA ALVAREZ will throw one of the ceremonial first pitches at the team's 'Women in Sports' Honda fridaynightbash!®, Friday, August 23 as the team hosts the Omaha Storm Chasers (7:05 p.m.)

Alvarez, who won the silver medal with Team USA in Artistic Swimming earlier this month at the Summer Olympic games in Paris, France, is one of an amazing lineup of ceremonial first pitches as the team celebrates the accomplishments and impacts of women working in sports right here in Western New York. Joining Alvarez on the mound on Friday will be.

Anna Stolzenburg, Buffalo Sabres VP of Brand and Digital Strategy Deb Cummins, Buffalo Bills Ticket Operations Manager Juliana Prezelski, University at Buffalo Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations Jacey Brooks, University at Buffalo Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach Tiffany Swoffard, Canisius University Women's Basketball Head Coach

Alvarez has been a member of Team USA synchronized swimming since competing in the 2014 Junior World Championships. She won the silver medal in the team acrobatic routine and the bronze medal in the team technical routine at the 2023 World Aquatic Championships in Fukuoka, Japan and the bronze medal in team acrobatic routing and team free routine at the 2024 World Aquatic Championships in Dohar, Qatar. The Paris Summer Olympics were her third time competing with Team USA in the Olympics.

fridaynightbash! Promo/Ticket Information

The Bisons 'Women in Sports' Honda fridaynightbash!® game has a 7:05 p.m. first pitch between the Herd and Omaha. Sahlen Field gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour featuring $4 craft beer and food specials from 5-6:30 p.m. Along with the ceremonial first pitches and several in-game tributes, Friday's game will also feature postgame fireworks.

Tickets for Friday's game area available at Bisons.com and the Sahlen Field Box Office. All Single Game Tickets are $4 OFF (20%) when you purchase in advance of game day.

