Plates Relinquish Golden Fork to Syracuse in Series Finale

August 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







With the Golden Fork on the line in their final matchup of the 2024 season, the Rochester Plates fell to the Syracuse Salt Potatoes, 8-4. 2B Trey Lipscomb and C Drew Millas each turned in multi-hit efforts, and DH Joey Gallo launched his sixth home run as a Red Wing to lead the offense. In relief of starting pitcher RHP Jackson Rutledge, LHP Garvin Alston turned in a career-best 4.0 innings of work in his second outing with Rochester this season.

All six outs in both halves of the first inning were strikeouts, before Syracuse SS Drew Gilbert slapped a base hit through the right side to lead off the visiting half of the second. 3B Pablo Reyes made it two-straight singles, and two batters later 1B Mike Brosseau walked to load the bases with one out. Former Boston Red Sox RF Jackie Bradley Jr. then skied a fly ball deep enough into right field to allow Gilbert to cross the plate for the first run of the game. Reyes moved up to third on the sacrifice fly, and scampered home on a wild pitch the next at-bat to make the score 2-0.

Rehabbing DH Joey Gallo worked a walk to kick off the bottom of the second. 2B Trey Lipscomb followed suit with the Plates first hit of the afternoon, a bloop single over first base that allowed Gallo to move all the way to third base. The next at-bat, LF Jake Alu powered a fly ball that was caught just shy of the wall for a sacrifice fly. Gallo trotted home from third on the play to put Rochester on the board, 2-1.

Syracuse responded immediately in the third, kicked off by a walk to SS Luisangel Acuña. 2B Brett Baty then smoked a 1-1 fastball 411 feet over the right-center field wall at 110.7 MPH, a two-run shot that doubled the Mets lead, 4-1.

Leading off the bottom of the fourth, C Drew Millas singled through the right side and moved into scoring position three batters later on a 1B Carter Kieboom base hit. Trey Lipscomb then slashed a double the other way down the right field line, and Millas came home to score and trim the Syracuse lead to 4-2.

With one out in the sixth, Jackie Bradley Jr. blooped a single and stole second base as the second out of the inning was recorded via a strikeout. Former Red Wing LF Eddie Rosario laced a triple into the right-center field gap to give Syracuse a 5-2 advantage.

Joey Gallo kept the scoring trend alive with one out in the following half inning. The left-handed slugger jumped on the first pitch he saw and deposited it over the right-center field fence for his sixth home run as a Red Wing. The 407-foot shot came off the bat at 102.1 MPH and made the score 5-3.

Syracuse took that run back right away in the seventh. Brett Baty led off the frame with a single, and motored home all the way from first base on a double from Pablo Reyes to make the score 6-3.

Drew Millas scalded his third triple of the season down the right field line with one out in the eighth. 3B Brady House cashed in with an RBI groundout to the right side, bringing the Plates within a pair of runs, 6-4.

Syracuse DH DJ Stewart successfully challenged a strike three call and walked for the second time in the contest with one out in the top of the ninth. He then stole second and came around to score on a double from Jackie Bradley Jr. C Logan Porter made it two consecutive doubles and added the Mets second insurance run of the inning to make the score 8-4.

Rochester came to the plate in the bottom of the ninth chasing four runs. Despite a single from Trey Lipscomb to lead off the inning, the Plates went down without scoring a run and fell by a score of 8-4 in the series finale.

RHP Jackson Rutledge made his 22nd start of the season in the series finale Sunday afternoon. The right-hander allowed four earned on three hits, with three strikeouts and four walks across 2.1 innings of work. Recently promoted LHP Garvin Alston took over in the third and turned in a career-high 4.0 innings of work and allowed one earned run on three hits with a pair of strikeouts and a walk. RHP Adonis Medina came on in the sixth and turned in 1.2 scoreless innings on one hit with a pair of strikeouts. RHP Rico Garcia finished the contest and allowed two earned on two hits with a strikeout and a walk in the ninth.

Sunday afternoon's Diamond Pro Player of the Game goes to 2B Trey Lipscomb. The University of Tennessee product finished 3-for-4 with a double, two singles and an RBI. Over his last 10 games with the Red Wings dating back to July 1, Lipscomb is hitting .371 (13-for-35) with two home runs, four doubles and eight RBI.

Rochester will take Monday off to travel to Lehigh Valley for a six-game set beginning Tuesday night. RHP Thaddeus Ward takes the ball for the Red Wings against IronPigs RHP David Buchanan. The first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

