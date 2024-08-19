Mud Hens Weekly No. 21: August 19, 2024

August 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens in the field

Toledo Mud Hens in the field

Overall Record: 57-62, 8th, 17.5 GB, I.L. West Division, Current Streak: 1 Win

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

August 13 at Charlotte (3-1 Loss)

August 14 at Charlotte (6-4 Win/12)

August 15 at Charlotte (3-2 Loss/10)

August 16 at Charlotte (5-1 Win)

August 17 at Charlotte (6-4 Loss)

August 18 at Charlotte (8-3 Win)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

August 20 vs. Iowa (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

August 21 vs. Iowa (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

August 22 vs. Iowa (6:35 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

August 23 vs. Iowa (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

August 24 vs. Iowa (7:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

August 25 vs. Iowa (2:05 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

MUD HENS NOTES

Trading blows: The Toledo Mud Hens split their six-game series against the Charlotte Knights over the last week. The Hens and Knights traded wins, as Charlotte took the victories on Tuesday (3-1), Thursday (3-2/10), and Saturday (6-4), and the Mud Hens reigned victorious on Wednesday (6-4/12), Friday (5-1), and Sunday (8-3).

Rakin' Ryan: Outfielder Ryan Vilade has been on a hot stretch since his return from Detroit. Vilade is riding a six-game hitting streak dating back to his last game prior to being promoted to Detroit on July 25. In his last six games with the Hens, he is hitting 10-27 (.370) with one home run, seven RBI, a triple, a double, four runs, three stolen bases, and four strikeouts. Vilade's stretch has seen him anchored atop the lineup and setting the table for the Mud Hens' offense.

Free baseball: The Toledo Mud Hens played a pair of extra inning games in two days over the road trip. The Hens claimed victory in their longest game of the season thus far, claiming a 6-4 win in 12 innings on Wednesday. The following night on Thursday, the Hens fell to the Knights 3-2 in ten innings. Toledo has played 13 extra inning games this season, going 7-6 in those situations.

Free air conditioning: The Mud Hens posted 66 strikeouts during the series against the Knights, averaging 11 punchouts per game. Ty Madden and Casey Mize each posted eight strikeouts during the series, while Austin Schulfer led the bullpen with seven strikeouts and five in one appearance. The Mud Hens pitching staff struck out 66 of the 236 batters faced, totaling 28% of the batters faced.

Bringing home some bears: The Toledo Mud Hens return home to host the Iowa Cubs for a six-game season. This is the third time the two teams have met this season, but this is the first series in Toledo this season between the Hens and the I-Cubs. Toledo is 5-7 against Iowa this season. The Hens are 57-62 overall and 22-23 in the second half, while Iowa is 51-69 overall and 18-27 in the second half. The Mud Hens are 32-25 at home this season while the I-Cubs are 22-35 on the road.

Mud Hens Player of the Week:

Ryan Vilade (9-23, HR, 7 RBI, 3B, 2B, 4 R, 3/4 SB, 4 K)

Mud Hens Pitcher of the Week:

Andrew Vasquez (2-0, 4.0 IP, H, R, BB, 2 K, HLD, BS, 3 G)

