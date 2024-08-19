Bruce the Bat Dog to Make Red Wings Debut

August 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

ROCHESTER, NY - The Rochester Red Wings are thrilled to introduce BRUCE THE BAT DOG, who will make his Red Wings debut on Thursday, September 5, 2024, when the Red Wings take on the Worcester Red Sox at 6:05 p.m.

Bruce will join the Red Wings' to retrieve bats, bringing back a new level of excitement to the ballpark. To celebrate Bruce's debut, Flower City Group has announced they will double their usual donation to "Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign" for each bat retrieved by Bruce. Typically contributing $50 per bat, Flower City Group will increase their donation to $100 per bat for his debut. Proceeds from the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign are donated to the Veterans Outreach Center and Honor Flight.

DAN MASON, General Manager of the Rochester Red Wings, shared his enthusiasm for Bruce's debut: "This is a day that Wings World has been looking forward to for a long time. It's been so exciting to chronicle Bruce's progress from a furry, adorable little puppy to the bat-fetching, fun-loving dog he has transformed into before our eyes. We are so excited about this new chapter of Red Wings History. We are beyond grateful to Josh for all his hard work with Bruce over the last 9 months to make this possible, and to Flower City Group for their generosity in partnering with us and the Bruce Bettering the Community Campaign."

JOSH SNYDER, owner of Bruce and Milo, expressed his excitement: "Bruce has been training hard for this moment, and we're thrilled to see him in action at Innovative Field. The support from the Red Wings and Flower City Group means a lot, and we're eager to see Bruce make a difference both on and off the field."

STEVE SCHULD, CEO of Flower City Group, emphasized the company's dedication to community support: "At Flower City Group, we are proud to support local initiatives that have a positive impact. Doubling our donation for Bruce's debut game is a testament to our commitment to the community and to celebrating the joy that Bruce will bring to fans."

After his duties as Bat Dog are complete, Bruce will be available for a special Meet and Pet session, giving fans a unique opportunity to interact with him up close.

Furthermore, a portion of the proceeds from all Bruce merchandise sold this season will be donated to the campaign. Fans are encouraged to show their support by purchasing Bruce merchandise and participating in campaign events throughout the season. For more information and to purchase Bruce merchandise, visit HERE.

Fans attending the game on September 5 can look forward to seeing Bruce in action for the first time and contributing to a good cause through the increased charitable efforts. Furthermore, the first 500 fans through the gates will receive a Bruce Replica jersey courtesy of the Flower City Group. Tickets for the game are available now at RedWingsBaseball.com or by calling the box office at (585) 454-1001.

