IronPigs Partner with Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute for Strike out Cancer Night on August 28th

August 19, 2024 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to team up for a phenomenal cause on Strike Out Cancer Night on August 28th at Coca-Cola Park, presented by Toyota and Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute.

This will be the seventh season that the IronPigs will be hosting a Strike Out Cancer game. Strike Out Cancer has been an annual event for the IronPigs over the prior 6 seasons raising more than $100,000 to fight cancer and support cancer non-profit organizations since its inception at Coca-Cola Park.

The IronPigs will once again be wearing special jerseys on-field to mark the occasion when they take on the Syracuse Mets at 6:45 p.m. on August 28th. The jerseys feature a white base with lavender sleeves with a special feature of a lavender ribbon adorning the whole back of the jersey to represent and include all those living with all types of cancer. The jerseys will be auctioned off and combined with 50/50 drawing proceeds to benefit the American Cancer Society and The Prager Patient Assistance Fund. Additionally, the IronPigs will be selling special Strike Out Cancer T-Shirts in the IronPigs Clubhouse Store at Coca-Cola Park with 100% of the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society and the Prager Patient Assistance Fund. Sponsorship sales from the evening for 'Strike Out Cancer' will also benefit the selected beneficiaries.

The Prager Patient Assistance Fund is a program that provides financial support to patients at Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute facing cancer who need extra support for day-to-day nonmedical expenses while they are receiving cancer treatment.

The American Cancer Society is working to end cancer as we know it, for everyone, through funding cancer research and providing support services for our local Greater Lehigh Valley community. Learn more about ACS in the Greater Lehigh Valley at ACSGLV.org.

"Strike Out Cancer Night is truly a special event for us," says Suresh Nair, MD, Physician in Chief of Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute, a presenting sponsor. "We are more than grateful to the IronPigs for donating a portion of the proceeds to the Prager Patient Assistance Fund. The fund provides financial support to patients for day-to-day expenses while they are receiving cancer treatment. It means patients don't have to add practical worries to the stress they are already under. It's a huge help to them."

"The Toyota Dealers Association is absolutely thrilled to extend our partnership with the IronPigs for the 'Strike Out Cancer' game. This collaboration goes beyond the baseball diamond; it's a testament to our shared commitment to making a tangible difference in the fight against cancer. Together, we are not just raising awareness, but also hope and support for countless individuals and families affected by this relentless disease. We're incredibly excited to see the community come together for this noble cause, and we are proud to stand alongside the IronPigs in this meaningful endeavor," says Paul Muller, President of the Tri-State Toyota Dealers Association.

A very special addition to the night this season will be the Emily's Hug Mee Drive hosted by the IronPigs. Emily's Hug Mee Drive was started by childhood cancer warrior, Emily FaRannte, in an effort to ensure every child with cancer has a Squishmallow™ friend to be with them during their cancer journey. Nearly 1,500 Squishmallows™ have been delivered since the program started in 2022. The Squishmallows™ donated during Strike Out Cancer night will be sent to Lehigh Valley Reilly's Children Hospital.

The IronPigs would also like to thank Bazzini, B&G Manufacturing, and APCI Federal Credit Union for their sponsorship and support of Strike Out Cancer Night as well.

In addition to fundraising via merchandise sales, the 50/50 raffle and jersey auctions, the IronPigs will be holding a moment of silence during the game with everyone in attendance holding up Strike Out Cancer placards with the name of someone close to them who has been affected by cancer. The IronPigs will also be hosting hundreds of cancer survivors - and those who help to fight the disease daily - as sponsors helped the team provide complimentary tickets to those impacted to enjoy the game.

Last season, the IronPigs raised over $21,000 for Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute and the PC Hope Foundation on Strike Out Cancer Night and hope to eclipse that number this season.

Fans can purchase tickets for Strike Out Cancer night on August 28th at ironpigsbaseball.com or by calling the Provident Bank Ticket Office at 610-841-PIGS (7447).

The IronPigs are presented by Capital Blue Cross.

